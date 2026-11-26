Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring firefighters tackling a blaze at a food storage warehouse in Yemen following a reported airstrike, smoke rising from the site of an explosion at an oil depot in Bangkok, a sinkhole on Nasrec Road in Riverlea after heavy rains in Johannesburg, and a Bosmont resident surveying flood damage near a stormwater canal. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Yemeni firefighters extinguish a fire at a food storage warehouse in Sanaa on November 26, 2026, after the facility was reportedly hit in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike. Houthi media reported a series of Saudi airstrikes against territories held by the Iran-backed group, including the capital Sanaa, on November 26, hours after it struck Riyadh. The exchanges between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen have become near-daily in the country’s revived civil war, which first began more than a decade ago. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP) Smoke rises from the site of an explosion at the Bangchak Oil Depot in Bangkok on November 26, 2026. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) Members of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, during medical evacuation after fire artillery during the Grand Eagle 26 military exercise on November 26, 2026 in Pabrade, Lithuania. Several Bundeswehr units, including artillery and armoured infantry, are taking place in the exercise that is meant to strengthen NATO’s ability to defend its eastern flank. Germany leads a multi-national NATO combat contingent that is based in Lithuania. (Photo by Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images) Motorists pass a sinkhole that has formed on Nasrec Road in Riverlea, 26 November 2026, after heavy rains in Johannesburg the day before. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Women play drums during a demonstration marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Mexico City on November 25, 2026. (Photo by Franyeli Garcia / AFP) Former South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on November 26, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Students wade through a flooded road after heavy rain and poor drainage caused a river to overflow in Dayeuhkolot, Bandung Regency, West Java, Indonesia, on November 26, 2026. (Photo by TIMUR MATAHARI / AFP) Tourists take a boat ride as the migratory Siberian seagulls fly across the river Ganges during the early morning, in Varanasi on November 26, 2026. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) This photograph shows bins piled up to block the entrance of the Voltaire high school in Paris on November 26, 2026, as part of a nationwide blockade to ask for investment in education and higher education and the repeal of Parcoursup. (Photo by Xavier GALIANA / AFP) This photograph shows a giant nativity scene displayed on the Place de la Republique in Perpignan, southwestern France on November 26, 2026. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) A protester dressed as a cat takes part in a demonstration called by the university student and teacher collective Interfac in Paris on November 26, 2026. The coalition of student and staff unions of higher education and research institutions oraganised a further day of protest action to demand a large-scale plan to create new places and recruit staff at universities, amidst two months of ongoing protests. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Bosmont resident Dyneley Milton stands next to a stormwater canal, known locally as the Vlei or Slute, in Bosmont, Johannesburg, 26 November 2026, following flash floods on 25 November that caused damage in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Shoppers visit York Christmas market on November 25, 2026 in York, England. Black Friday in the UK falls on Friday, November 27, 2026, followed by Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026, though many retailers now run promotions across most of November. Imported from the US in the early 2010s, it has become a major festive shopping event, driven heavily by online sales alongside high-street and supermarket offers. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) David Braceras Martinez of Spain and Hero MotoSports Team Rally riding the (22) Hero 450 Rally bike competes during Stage Four of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026 on November 26, 2026 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Police personnel baton-charge a garment worker as protesters block the Dhaka-Tangail Highway during a protest demanding higher minimum wages in Gazipur on November 26, 2026. Bangladeshi garment workers clashed with police on November 26, a day after winning a 36-percent minimum wage increase. (Photo by ABDUL GONI / AFP) A snow clearing vehicle is seen in a car’s rear view mirror in Hochstrass near Vienna, Austria, on November 26, 2026. Austria is experiencing the first major snowfall of the season. (Photo by HELMUT FOHRINGER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT / AUSTRIA OUT / AUSTRIA OUT

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