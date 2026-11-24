Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, Hindu monks paying tribute to the Indian indentured labourers who arrived in South Africa in 1860 by scattering marigold flowers into the Indian Ocean in Durban, Christmas decorations lighting up a department store entrance in Seoul, and Hindu devotees taking part in a religious procession on the Narmada River in India. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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People pose in front of a Christmas tree outside a department store in Seoul on November 24, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) Former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appears in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, 24 November 2026, following the denial of his bail application in October. The case was postponed to February 2027. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Participants play Mexico’s 3,500-year-old ancient sport ‘P’urepecha ball,’ dating back to 1500 BC, during the Ethnosport Cultural Festival, held for the first time outside Turkiye, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 23, 2026. (Photo by Omer Taha Cetin/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is adorned with Turkish flags ahead of Turkish Minister of Education Yusuf Tekin’s visits with teachers from all 81 provinces to mark the Teachers’ Day in Ankara, Turkiye on November 24, 2026. (Photo by Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images) Migrants in a wooden fishing boat — the sixth to arrive on the day — approach the La Restinga port’s entrance, on the Canary island of El Hierro, on November 23, 2026. Spanish authorities on the island of El Hierro, one of Canary Islands, declared an emergency on November 7, 2026 after a surge in migrant boat arrivals, demanding government assistance to cope with the influx. A spike in arrivals in the long-running migration route from west Africa to the Canary Islands has sparked concern in recent weeks. More than 17,000 people have reached the Atlantic archipelago since October, almost matching the 17,788 arrivals recorded during the whole of 2025. (Photo by Antonio Sempere / AFP) A fan poses during game two in the Men’s T20 International series between Australia and England at Gold Coast Stadium on November 24, 2026 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images) Eleven Hindu monks from the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Africa and India gather at North Beach in Durban, 24 November 2026, to pay tribute to the Girmitiyas, the indentured labourers who arrived in South Africa from India on 16 November 1860. The monks place marigold flowers in the Indian Ocean as part of a tour aimed at fostering greater collaboration, understanding and respect between the two countries while celebrating their shared cultural and historical ties. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal A view of the skyline is seen behind a pond from Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on November 24, 2026. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) Hindu devotees ride a boat across river Narmada as part of a religious procession on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’ or the full moon day, amid dense fog in Jabalpur on November 24, 2026. (Photo by Uma Shankar MISHRA / AFP) US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome the White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 23, 2026. The tree, a 18 foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, will be on display in the Blue Room of the White House throughout the holiday period. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP) Picture made using the zoom effect shows people visiting the opening of the Christmas market in front of Frankfurt’s historic Roemer city hall in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on November 23, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) Rebecca Sukkar, 21, works at her father’s auto repair shop in the northern Bsharri district of Lebanon, on November 23, 2026. Challenging gender stereotypes in a traditionally male-dominated field, Sukkar switched her university major from marketing and advertising to mechanical engineering after developing a passion for auto repair during a summer break three years ago. Having built up her physical strength through regular exercise to handle heavy tools and parts, she aims to gain experience after graduation and open her own auto repair shop named after her father. (Photo by Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty Images) An illuminated Christmas bow adorns the façade of Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge, alongside the store’s Christmas window displays and festive decorations at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge on November 23, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Harvey Nichols) A jogger makes their way through the churchyard at St Martha-on-the-Hill Church at sunset in Chilworth, south of London, on November 23, 2026. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP) People stand on Konyaalti beach in Antalya, on November 23, 2026, following the closure of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31). The Mediterranean resort of Antalya co-hosted the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) from November 9 -20. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

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