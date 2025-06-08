Multimedia

PICTURES: Thousands cheer for Comrades Marathon runners

8 June 2025

Thousands of supporters took to the streets to cheer for brave runners tackling the 90km route from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Comrades Marathon 2025

Runners take part in the Comrades Marathon, 8 June 2025, during the “down run” from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Tete Dijana won his third Comrades Marathon title defeating last year’s winner Dutchman Piet Wiersma, while Gerda Steyn dominated claiming her fourth Comrades win.

Alongside the running action, thousands of fans and supporters cheered the runners on making for a colourful procession from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Comrades Marathon 2025
Tete Dijana wins the 2025 Comrades Marathon finishing outside People’s Park on June 08, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Comrades Marathon 2025
Gerda Steyn wins the 2025 Comrades Marathon finishing outside People’s Park on June 08, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Comrades Marathon 2025
Onalenna Konkobe entertains the crowds as he leads the Comrades Marathon through Cato Ridge, 8 June 2025. Konkobe eventually did not finish the race. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Runners take part in the Comrades Marathon, 8 June 2025, during the “down run” from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Ability activist Chaeli Mycroft takes part in the Comrades Marathon. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Marissa Groenewald, known as the “Rope Runner”, seen at Cato Ridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
A supporter gives a “high five” to a passing runner during the 2025 Comrades Marathon. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Runners take part in the 2025 Comrades Marathon. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comrades Marathon 2025
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

