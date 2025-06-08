PICTURES: Thousands cheer for Comrades Marathon runners

Runners take part in the Comrades Marathon, 8 June 2025, during the “down run” from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Tete Dijana won his third Comrades Marathon title defeating last year’s winner Dutchman Piet Wiersma, while Gerda Steyn dominated claiming her fourth Comrades win.
Alongside the running action, thousands of fans and supporters cheered the runners on making for a colourful procession from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.
