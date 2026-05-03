Ryan Sandes comes full circle … running self-supported in a desert for seven days

'The stripped-down lifestyle is quite liberating. You realise how little you actually need.'

South Africa’s trail running star Ryan Sandes has once again tested the limits of human endurance, battling searing heat, relentless dunes and physical exhaustion to complete what is widely regarded as one of the toughest foot-races on the planet – the Marathon des Sables.

The race took place in April in the Moroccan Sahara, spanning six stages and covering 270km.

In a tightly contested field, Sandes claimed fifth place overall and is now back on home soil, reflecting on the challenge, the lessons learned, and the resilience required to compete at the highest level.

Sandes is no stranger to extreme endurance racing. He has previously won all four races in the 4 Deserts series – in the Atacama Desert, Gobi Desert, Sahara Desert and Antarctica – and claimed victory at some of the world’s most prestigious ultramarathons, including Western States 100.

Self-supported race

“It’s relentless in ways people don’t always expect,” Sandes said in a one-on-one interview with The Citizen about his latest adventure.

“You’re self-supported for seven days, carrying all your gear – your food, everything. Sleep becomes a real challenge. You camp in open Moroccan tents, with sand blowing through, people snoring, and you’re sleeping on the ground, with rocks poking into your back and legs.”

A self-supported race means competitors must carry everything they need for the duration of the event.

There is no luxury of sleeping mats, pillows, or even a change of clothes for days on end.

“You’ve got rations of water every day,” Sandes explained. “So basically what I’ll do is take a Ziploc bag, put a little bit of water in, and try to wash my T-shirt. It wasn’t super salty, but to be honest, by the end I was joking with my teammates that it almost felt like I was making it dirtier trying to wash it.”

Ryan Sandes competes during the Marathon des Sables in the Moroccan Sahara Desert. Picture: Marathon des Sables

Food also presents a challenge. As Sandes chose not to carry a cooker, he prepared his freeze-dried spaghetti bolognese meals with room-temperature water, leaving them to warm up under the desert sun.

Camp life is a major part of the experience, but the race itself is equally demanding. Competitors are forced to climb massive dunes, where, as Sandes explained, “you’re almost on all fours, trying to pull yourself up because your feet just slide back.”

He estimates that 40% to 45% of the race is run in soft sand, adding significantly to the difficulty.

And the Saharan heat adds another layer of strain.

“The long stage – roughly 100km – is where it gets properly hot, into the 40s. It’s such a dry heat that you don’t realise how much you’re sweating.”

Return to roots

Sandes sees this race as a return to his roots in desert running, which began 19 years ago.

“This was about coming full circle,” he said. “Being towards the tail end of my racing career, I really wanted to go back and experience that again. It was also the 40th edition of the Marathon des Sables, which makes it pretty special to see how the race has grown. For me, it’s about those experiences – something I’ll remember for a long time.”

Why would someone put themselves through such a strenuous test?

“I’m running for more than just myself – my support team, my partners, and I’m representing South Africa. That’s a big driver.

“The stripped-down lifestyle is also quite liberating. You realise how little you actually need. You strip everything away and just focus on the basics.

“Then when you get home, you really appreciate the small things – a bed, hot food, clean clothes.”

With this massive challenge behind him, Sandes is now turning his attention to a cause close to his heart.

He is the South African ambassador for the Wings for Life World Run, which takes place on 10 May across the globe, with organised runs in Centurion and Cape Town.

All entry fees for the event go towards spinal cord research.

“Running has given me so much,” Sandes said. “I can’t imagine not being able to get out there and move. So running for those who can’t, and supporting a cause like that, is really special. The Wings for Life World Run is always a highlight of my year.”