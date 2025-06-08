Comrades marathon 2025 — LIVE UPDATES

It is the world's biggest ultra-marathon and this year takes runners from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

It’s the 98th edition of the Comrades ultra-marathon on Sunday, 8 June.

This year it’s a Down run, taking runners from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, on a route of just about 90km.

A little more than 22,000 runners entered the race.

Piet Wiersma and Gerda Steyn are the defending champions, having won last year’s Up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

This year’s race will for the first time have two starts — at 5.45am and 6am, to assist with flow in the early stages in the narrow streets of Pietermaritzburg. All runners will still have 12 hours to complete the route.

Follow the live action here of Comrades 2025

Latest posts will appear below. Please refresh for the latest news.