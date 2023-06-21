LISTEN: Are Bafana Bafana back or is this another false dawn?

By Jonty Mark

Bafana Bafana beat World Cup semifinalists Morocco 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Saturday, no doubt a huge confidence-booster for Hugo Broos’ men ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast in January.

This was a competitive match of sorts, the ‘of sorts’ part that Bafana and the Atlas Lions had already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.

In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writer Sibongiseni Gumbi, discusses the game at FNB Stadium, and just how much value we can place on an impressive win in what was effectively a nothing-to-play-for encounter.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui indicated that he had experimented with his team against Bafana, and that he felt many of his players, for whatever reason, didn’t really have their heads in the game, with little to play for.

Nonetheless, this was a fine victory for Bafana and a wonderful tribute to the late Clive Barker, especially with Zakhele Lepasa’s ‘aeroplane’ celebration after he scored Bafana’s second.

The teamsheet for the Bafana game, meanwhile, sparked a controversial piece of news for the week, with Tim Sukazi furious that TS Galaxy’s Basuthi Aubaas was listed as an Orlando Pirates player.

A mountain out of a molehill?

Safa have apologised since, an apology accepted by Sukazi and we take a look at whether there was merit in the TS Galaxy owner’s anger, or whether this was more of a case of making a mountain out of a molehill.

In the Premier Soccer League, meanwhile, the team give their views on the latest news, with AmaZulu announcing Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin as their new head coach, while Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed new four-year contract for Rulani Mokwena.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall podcast right here: