Richards Bay lay claim to Chiefs target Chivaviro

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Any team who wants Ranga Chivaviro will have to get him from Richards Bay FC, and not Marumo Gallants where he played this past season.

Chivaviro has been the subject of debate with more than four teams linked with him. But Richards Bay boss Sifiso “Jomo” Biyela claims to have won the race for his signature long ago.

The bulky forward has had a magnificent season for Gallants, scoring more than 15 goals in all competitions despite failing to help the Limpopo side retain their DStv Premiership status.

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have made enquiries about him at Gallants. Tanzania’s Young Africans are also said to be interested in the 30-year-old striker.

The status of his affiliation remains uncertain with Gallants now claiming to have exercised their option to extend his deal for a further year.

But Biyela is quoted in Isolezwe clarifying that if any team needs Chivaviro more than they do, they should speak to him.

“If anyone wants him, they must buy him from me,” Biyela says. “There should be no confusion there. It is all clear.

“I know there are teams interested in him and that is not a problem at all. Ranga and his agent know the truth. There is nothing they are doing without consulting me.”

Chiefs are believed to have spoked to Richards Bay about the striker. But the club boss could not confirm nor deny that.

Richards Bay signed Chivaviro in January

The KwaZulu-Natal side are believed to have acquired the player through a pre-contract agreement. It was signed by Richards Bay and Gallants in January.

Biyela, meanwhile, also confirmed he was looking for a coach with Vasili Mnousakis already fired. Pitso Dladla is set to be redeployed.

“We are yet to finalise the coach issue. I want a real coach this time around, not just any coach. I have nothing personal against the current coaches.

“But we all saw that the results were not favourable, especially in the second round of the league,” said the Richards Bay chairman.

The KZN side have already been linked with former Orlando Pirates mentor Josef Zinnbauer, who is said to be keen on returning to South Africa.