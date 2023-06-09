Bartlett cries foul over his top striker’s suspension for crucial game

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

An emotional Shaun Bartlett has suggested that the red card given to his top striker Ashely Cupido was a deliberate attempt at distabilising his team.

ALSO READ: Richards Bay lay claim to Chiefs target Chivaviro

Cupido will not be available for Cape Town Spurs when they meet Maritzburg United in their last promotion playoff game that will possibly decide their fate.

Bartlett’s Spurs need just a draw in that game away to Maritzburg United to secure their place in the DStv Premiership next season.

Cupido was sent off after an altercation with Casric Stars player in their game on Wednesday. Spurs, however, went on to win the game 1-0.

“I need someone else to tell me about that red card… Nothing was done, nothing was said,” said Barlett after the game at Athlone Stadium.

“The fourth official, the assistant referee and the one on the other side were trying to call him (the referee) and he didn’t want to come closer.

“He had made up his mind way before Ashley did anything. But then again, people are targeting our players. He was targeted because he is our top goalscorer.

“Now unfortunately he will not play in our last game. But I know the Lord will make sure everything goes in our favour.

“And because of the anointing in this team, there is nothing that people can do to us,” said Bartlett. He was suggesting that the red card was deliberate to hinder his team.

Bartlett says God will fight for his team

The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach also thanked his players for their efforts in what was a difficult game.

“It was an emotional game. More than that, I cannot ask more of our players,” said Barlett after the game.

“We had to fight a lot of things. But I can tell you one thing, God will take care of the injustices of this league. He will take care of everything.

ALSO READ: Masango backs Zwane to turn Chiefs’ fortunes around

“And that is why we are getting these wins. It is not by coincidence that we keep winning 1-0, 1-0… Some battles we don’t have to fight, some we fight on the field.

“But at the end of the day, it was a shift that was well worth the victory,” explained the former Golden Arrows mentor.