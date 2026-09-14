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Ratile Mabitsela opens up about suicide attempt and husband’s suicide

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By Bulelwa Hoala

5 minute read

14 September 2026

02:13 pm

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The Mommy Club star has opened up about her personal battle with depression, surviving a suicide attempt and later losing her husband, Elias Lehlogonolo Mothapo Mabitsela, to suicide.

Ratile Mabitsela

‘Mommy Club star’, Ratile Mabitsela. Picture: Instagram/@ratile_mabitsela

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South African reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela has shared a very personal account of her experiences with depression and suicide.

In a message posted on social media to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday, 10 September, Ratile used her own experience to encourage her fans and followers to speak up and seek help.

The Mommy Club star said she has experienced depression from both sides, revealing that she survived a suicide attempt and that her late husband, Elias Lehlogonolo Mabitsela, died by suicide.

“I can’t speak about mental health without reflecting on my own life. And perhaps sharing parts of my healing journey might encourage someone else to keep going,” she wrote.

“I have known depression from both sides. From battling depression myself, to loving a partner who battled it too. From surviving my own suicide attempt, to later losing my partner to suicide.”

In her message, Ratile stressed that she was not sharing her experience for sympathy, but to raise awareness about the realities of depression and the importance of support.

The death of Elias Mabitsela

This comes after the passing of Ratile’s husband, Elias, in February 2025.

News of Elias’s passing broke on popular blog Maphepha Ndaba, where his family confirmed the news in a statement released on Wednesday, 12 February.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and son, Elias Lehlogonolo Mothapo Mabitsela. We are still coming to terms with this devastating loss and kindly request that our family be given the space and privacy we need during this incredibly difficult time,” the Mabitsela family said in the statement.

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A month later, Ratile shared pictures from the funeral on social media, reflected on her healing journey over the past month and expressed her deepest gratitude for the love and support she received during her time of grief.

Elias and Ratile appeared on ‘The Mommy Club’

Elias shared three children with Ratile and made a few appearances alongside her on the popular Showmax show The Mommy Club seasons 1 and 2.

During their time on the show, the couple was the subject of rumours of divorce and allegations of physical abuse and infidelity.

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