Sharks poised to secure URC’s SA Shield with win over Lions

The Lions, meanwhile, sit second and, with two home games to come, have an opportunity to improve on their best-ever third-place finish in the shield.

Despite revenge and a play-off spot being at stake in the Sharks-Lions United Rugby Championship derby this Saturday, glory in the tournament’s South African Shield is also within reach.

The Sharks are six points ahead of the second-placed Lions, and a win in their penultimate Shield match at Ellis Park would secure the defence of last year’s maiden title before their final derby against the Bulls next week.

The Lions, however, one point ahead of the Stormers and three clear of the Bulls, have a golden opportunity to improve on their best-ever third-place finish in 2023/24, with another home match against the Stormers to come.

They have ended bottom of the table on the other three occasions.

Middle of the table battle

The Sharks lead the SA Shield, with one more win than the rest, having beaten the Bulls at home and the Stormers home and away.

But the Sharks and Lions are equal on points on the URC’s overall table. The Sharks only lie one place above, on ninth, due to points difference. A win for either team will take them into the top eight, and play-off contention.

The Lions will be eager to move past their 57-12 thrashing by the Bulls at Ellis Park three weeks ago, looking back to their earlier 23-22 win over the Sharks at Kings Park in the first derby leg at the beginning of the year.

But the Lions have struggled for victories lately. They could only secure draws against Perpignan and Ospreys, before the Bulls defeat, and must go back to 10 January for their last win – against Lyon in the Challenge Cup – which had been played on a knife-edge until the Lions scored a late try to triumph 42-33.

The Sharks, however, have now won five out of seven matches since interim coach JP Pietersen took over.

They are on a three-match winning streak for the first time this season, thanks to two huge victories against the previously-undefeated Stormers, following their impressive 50-12 thrashing of Clermont in the Champions Cup.

Head-to-head, the Sharks have won five out of nine URC matches between the teams. However, they have won just one of the last five.

Last year, the Sharks snatched a 25-22 win at home against the Lions thanks to a late penalty goal. The Lions smashed them 38-14 in the return leg at Ellis Park.