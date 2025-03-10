Amanda Seyfried recalls moment her dress fell apart while chatting to Glen Powell

Amanda Seyfried’s Critics Choice Awards night took a wild turn when her dress fell apart, leaving her in an unexpected wardrobe disaster.

Amanda Seyfried’s top tip for surviving a wardrobe malfunction at an awards show? Pray the person sitting across from you is Glen Powell.

“My b**bs fell out of my dress at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards,” the 39-year-old actress confessed in a new interview with PEOPLE while talking about her starring role as Mickey in the new Peacock crime series Long Bright River.

Though Seyfried’s project The Dropout won the award for Best Limited Series that year, the win came with a very unexpected extra – a wardrobe mishap. “I was wearing this gorgeous vintage dress. I made my stylist put it on first for fun before I went,” she laughed, recalling the Dior haute couture gown.

She added, “It was kind of sewn together, and it started falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet. There were even interviews where I said it was breaking off.”

Seyfried’s dress falls apart mid-chat

However, PEOPLE reported the true drama unfolded when she chatted with Glen Powell, 36. “I was talking to Glen in the corner near my table, just joking around. I lifted my arms up, and my b**bs were just out. My dress fell apart.”

Luckily, Seyfried had a knight in shining armour by her side. “We both screamed, and he covered me like the absolute gentleman he is. He didn’t look… I think. None of us saw that coming, but that dress had just totally given up.”

Later that night, Seyfried faced another wardrobe crisis when she had to accept the award. “I ended up wearing someone else’s jacket on stage,” she laughed.

Seyfried said her dress “keeps breaking” and “ripping” during a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood on the night of the awards. “I’m just going to take off my dress,” she joked. “Honestly, it’s old, it’s beautiful.”

Watch her talk about the dress here:

Amanda Seyfried’s 2025

According to Entertainment Weekly, Seyfried’s 2025 is shaping to be a whirlwind year. She’ll kick things off with Long Bright River, a gripping crime series. She’s also set to lead Ann Lee, a biopic about the Shakers founder, from The Brutalist co-writers Mona Fastvold and Brady Corbet. Seyfried will also star alongside Sydney Sweeney in Paul Feig’s upcoming thriller The Housemaid.

