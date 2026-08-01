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Inside Portia M’s beauty and fashion showcase [PICS]

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

1 August 2026

06:05 pm

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Media personalities, beauty enthusiasts and influencers attended the event.

Portia M Africa's Flaunt Your Glow master class

Portia M Africa’s Flaunt Your Glow master class. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

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Award-winning cosmetic brand, Portia M Africa, hosted its Flaunt Your Glow masterclass and fashion show in Johannesburg this week.

The event took place at the Divine Sunset Venue in Midrand on Friday, 31 July.

Portia M Africa’s Flaunt Your Glow masterclass. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Media personalities, beauty enthusiasts and influencers attended the event, which focused on skincare, beauty and fashion.

The beauty masterclass featured skincare education, live product demonstrations and practical skincare routines.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Portia M’s fashion show

The afternoon concluded with a fashion showcase featuring designers and models on the runway.

Portia M Africa’s Flaunt Your Glow fashion showcase. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Portia M Africa director, Portia Mngomezulu, said the event aimed to promote confidence and self-expression.

“Flaunt Your Glow is much more than a beauty event – it is a celebration of confidence, authenticity and self-love.

“We believe every individual deserves to feel beautiful in their own skin, and our mission is to provide products that empower people to embrace their natural glow.”

She added: “Seeing so many women and men come together to celebrate beauty, fashion and confidence reminds us why we continue to innovate and invest in our consumers. We are grateful to everyone who joined us on this incredible journey.”

Attendees also engaged with skincare experts, participated in interactive sessions and networked with guests from the beauty and fashion industries.

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