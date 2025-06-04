Vox pops: Who are the generational changemakers shaping SA today? Citizens share their views [VIDEO]

Citizens tell us who they regard as changemakers of their generation

As South Africa builds up to Youth Day on June 16, we spoke to some citizens in Rosebank, Johannesburg, about who they think their changemakers are in the country.

Here’s what they had to say:

“Content creators have a huge amount of following, and they are able to make a difference, even though sometimes the information is wrong, they are able to go viral.”

“The changemakers in my generation [are] definitely the youth.”

“I’m not really from here, so I don’t know much about this country, but the changemaker in my generation is definitely the youth, just the youth itself and what they’re going to do with their future.”

