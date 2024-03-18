Finally: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor’s debut penned-in for 3 April

Restyled twin of the Suzuki Fronx's launch has been long overdue ever since rumours of its emergence started almost two years ago.

Toyota’s long delayed twin of the Suzuki Fronx, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, will finally become a reality on 3 April, according to a weekend report from India.

Partnership expansion

Set to emerge after being first rumoured in the latter stages of 2022, the Taisor is expected to fill the position left vacant by the previous generation Urban Cruiser based on the Suzuki Brezza Vitara as opposed to slotting-in above the current Suzuki Grand Vitara underpinned version.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor name trademarked last year, the newcomer will up the Toyota’s partnership with Hamamatsu’s Maruti division to seven after the Urban Cruiser, the Starlet based on the Baleno, the Rumion on the Ertiga and the Vitz spun off-of the Celerio.

Other models include the Belta that uses the Ciaz as a base, while in the Europe, the roles are reversed with the Across and Swace using the RAV4 and Corolla Touring Sports as foundations respectively.

What to expect

Supposed to have debuted at last year’s Delhi Auto Expo, which didn’t happened for reasons never made public, the Urban Cruiser Taisor will reportedly differ significantly from the Fronx externally than previously believed.

Originally reported as being nothing but a logo switch similar to the original Starlet and Baleno, Autocar India alleges the revisions will be more prominent and in-line with the styling of the Starlet Toyota markets under the Glanza name in India.

Centre to the tweak are different alloy wheels, a redesigned front and rear bumpers, a Toyota-specific grille, new LED headlights and revised taillights.

Changes inside are set to consist of the Toyota badge replacing the Suzuki logo on the steering wheel and different materials as well as colours.

Styling of the Suzuki Baleno-based Starlet will be applied to the Urban Cruiser Taisor. Image: Toyota

For the time being, it remains to be seen how the Urban Cruiser Taisor’s specification levels compare to that of the Fronx, especially as the publication claims certain items will be removed to avoid possible pricing issues.

Rumoured at one point for possible unveiling at the end of last year before the another postponement, the Urban Cruiser Taisor will use same engines as the Fronx, which in India consists of the normally aspirated 1.2-litre DualJet petrol delivering 67kW/113Nm, and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged BoosterJet outputting 74kW/148Nm with mild-hybrid assistance.

Transmissions will comprise a five-speed manual with the option on the DualJet being a five-speed automated manual, known as Auto Gear Shift or AGS, and on the BoosterJet, a six-speed torque converter automatic.

South Africa could get it

Long known to have been of interest for South Africa ever since the rumours started, expectations are Toyota will place the Taisor below the Urban Cruiser, but swap out the pair of engines for the venerable 1.5-litre K15B hooked to either the five-speed manual ‘box or the four-speed automatic.

At present though, no official confirmation from Toyota South Africa Motors is known, however, expect details to emerge once the Urban Cruiser Taisor shows itself just over two week’s time.

