WATCH: Canadian curling team accused of cheating in Winter Olympics scandal

The Canadian curling teams have been accused of cheating at the Winter Olympic Games in Italy

Tensions are rising in Olympic curling after members of the Canadian men’s and women’s teams were accused of committing a rules violation known as “double touching”.

Canadian men’s curler Marc Kennedy strongly denied any wrongdoing after Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson suggested he had illegally handled a stone.

“Our team wouldn’t cheat and doesn’t cheat,” Kennedy said, voicing full support for his teammates and their performance this week.

The controversy centres on the hog line rule. In curling, a player may touch the stone multiple times before it crosses the hog line.

Marc Kennedy of Canada competes during the men’s curling event at the 2026 Winter Olympics at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on 16 February 2026 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

However, once the stone passes that line, any contact – even an accidental late release – is considered a double touch violation, and the stone is immediately removed from play.

On Saturday, Canada’s Rachel Homan had a rock removed after officials ruled she had committed a double touch.

Kennedy’s alleged infraction was not called during play but was later highlighted on super slow-motion video captured by a spectator.

In the wake of the controversy, two umpires have been removed from the competition – a decision Canada’s coach believes will ultimately benefit the game.

