Want to go the FIFA World Cup? McKenzie sending lucky football fans to the tournament

McKenzie announced the initiative during a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has announced that a lucky fan competition will see 16 fans, one from each Premier Soccer League (PSL) Division team, selected to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

McKenzie announced the initiative during a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States (US), Mexico, and Canada, with most matches taking place in the US.

South Africans are also elated that Bafana Bafana will be returning to the tournament for the first time since 2010, following their 3-0 win over Rwanda in their final group match at Mbombela Stadium in October last year.

Competition

During the briefing, McKenzie called on soccer superfans to enter a competition to win an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We are taking one lucky fan from every Premier Soccer League team to the FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Their flights, accommodation, ground transport, and daily allowances will be fully sponsored by two big companies. This department will assist with visa facilitation and match ticket allocation.”

Selection

McKenzie said the selection process will be overseen by a panel of respected figures in South African sport and entertainment.

Robert Marawa, Andile Ncube and Vino Snap have already been confirmed, with additional panel members to be announced.

“The entry will be simple: you submit a 30-second clip explaining why you are the biggest supporter of your club. The rules of the competition will be made public. The judges will decide.

“I ask the media to help us get this message out, because we want every South African who qualifies to have a fair shot at becoming their club’s Lucky Fan. A World Cup is not only a football event. It is a cultural moment,” McKenzie said.

This is the first time the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture is introducing an open competition to send fans to the World Cup and to avoid a controversial super-fan culture.

Mama Joy

McKenzie was recently involved in a social media exchange with popular football fan Mama Joy, who has previously benefited from these government-sponsored trips.

“I love Mama Joy, she is always sending me messages on social media. I cannot shut the door on Mama Joy. If she qualifies, she must go, but we must stop this habit of doing favours for certain people in this country. Why are certain things only for certain people? Why must other people fill out forms and stand in queues, while others do not have to go through that? McKenzie said,

“I have nothing against Mama Joy, and I cannot fight such a lovable person. I can take my friends, my son has a club in the PSL, but I am not the wrong person to select those lucky fans. I am bringing people who are qualified to know and to select those lucky fans.

“Nobody is against Mama Joy. If she wins, it has nothing to do with me – I am just opening up space so that all the fans have a fair chance to go to the World Cup. There are no VIPs here, and this thing of paying R700 000 is not going to happen – if she goes, we will meet Mama Joy at the World Cup,” said McKenzie.

Friendly

McKenzie also revealed that his department has secured an international friendly for Bafana Bafana legends from the 2010 World Cup squad to face their Mexican counterparts in Pachuca, Mexico, on 8 June, in a game reminiscent of the opening game of the 2010 World Cup featuring a squad of 20 players from that team.