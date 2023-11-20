Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Avatar photo

By Carlos Muchave

Multimedia Journalist

2 minute read

20 Nov 2023

03:40 pm

WATCH: High-end sneaker cleaning

Founder of Offbeat Sneaker cleaning services believes that sneakers age so gracefully when taken care of and washed professionally.

A man holds a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers

Sibangani holds a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers at Offbeat Sneaker cleaning services in Braamfontein. Picture Carlos Muchave

We visited entrepreneur Sibangani Ncube to see how he runs his cleaning service for high-end sneakers in Braamfontein.

ALSO WATCH: Thando J: Live performance and exclusive interview

He previously worked as an advertiser before starting his sneaker cleaning company.

He started out on a small scale by cleaning his colleagues and bosses’ sneakers before opening his first store at home.

Ncube says cleaning sneakers with the proper products and right technique can prolong the life of the shoes.

His dream is to branch out into different parts of the country and to inspire young people to start their own business.

Offbeat Sneaker Services is based in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, and you can contact them via their Facebook page.

ALSO WATCH: A must-see exclusive interview with chart-topping maestro Daniel Baron

Read more on these topics

BRAAMFONTEIN Business small business sneakers

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Springbok World Cup winner dies in car accident
Crime Another Rosemary Ndlovu: Pretoria woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance claims
News Monyela ‘pissed’ with Lesufi’s vision of taverns in communities
Parliament De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator says Eskom is a ‘swamp of organised crime’
Local Soccer Motaung blames Chiefs fans for constant coaching changes

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe