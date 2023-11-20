WATCH: High-end sneaker cleaning

Founder of Offbeat Sneaker cleaning services believes that sneakers age so gracefully when taken care of and washed professionally.

Sibangani holds a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers at Offbeat Sneaker cleaning services in Braamfontein. Picture Carlos Muchave

We visited entrepreneur Sibangani Ncube to see how he runs his cleaning service for high-end sneakers in Braamfontein.

He previously worked as an advertiser before starting his sneaker cleaning company.

He started out on a small scale by cleaning his colleagues and bosses’ sneakers before opening his first store at home.

Ncube says cleaning sneakers with the proper products and right technique can prolong the life of the shoes.

His dream is to branch out into different parts of the country and to inspire young people to start their own business.

Offbeat Sneaker Services is based in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, and you can contact them via their Facebook page.

