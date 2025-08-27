WATCH: DA pickets against crime outside Lesufi’s office

DA called for more police officers and vehicles, but Lesufi accused it of political opportunism.

The DA on Wednesday protested outside the office of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to voice its concerns about the high levels of crime in the province and the under-resourcing of police.

The opposition party highlighted the shortage of police vehicles at stations and the officers who are overburdened with cases.

The DA also raised concerns about the deteriorating conditions at many police stations.

“Officers must work in facilities with poor sewage systems, leaking roofs and dilapidated bathrooms. In some stations, the electricity supply is unreliable, and there are no functioning telephone lines,” it said.

DA’s demands to Lesufi

The DA’s Solly Msimanga called for policing powers to be transferred from the national to the provincial level. He also said more police officers need to be hired, more vehicles need to be bought, and police stations need to be properly maintained.

Though Lesufi wasn’t at his office at the time of the demonstration, he did respond to it. He labelled the DA’s protest as political opportunism.

He said policing is the responsibility of the national government, and the DA should raise the matter as a government of national unity (GNU) partner. The premier also accused the DA of failing to curb crime in the Western Cape.

“We remain committed to fighting crime. However, we will not allow an opportunistic political party like the DA to politicise this issue as a public relations stunt,” said Lesufi.

“This is the same party that, in the only province it governs, cannot curb gang-related crime, which has spiralled out of control.”

