WATCH: Flood damage assessed after brutal storm

The Citizen's Michel Bega visits various areas that were affected by flood damage in Johannesburg on the 5 March 2025.
Workers fix a collapsed complex wall along Dale Lace Avenue in Randpark Ridge, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Floodwaters affected several areas, including Randpark Ridge, Newlands, Strubens Valley, Weltevredenpark, Jukskei Park and Witkoppen Road.
The Citizen’s Michel Bega visited some of the affected areas.
