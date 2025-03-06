Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

WATCH: Flood damage assessed after brutal storm

Avatar photo

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

1 minute read

6 Mar 2025

07:28 pm

The Citizen's Michel Bega visits various areas that were affected by flood damage in Johannesburg on the 5 March 2025.

Workers fixing wall

Workers fix a collapsed complex wall along Dale Lace Avenue in Randpark Ridge, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Floodwaters affected several areas, including Randpark Ridge, Newlands, Strubens Valley, Weltevredenpark, Jukskei Park and Witkoppen Road.

The Citizen’s Michel Bega visited some of the affected areas.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

flooding floods storm damage weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Detective crisis: 1.9 million outstanding case dockets in South Africa
News ‘It looked like the Vaal River coming down’: Joburg residents pick up the pieces after floods [VIDEO]
News ‘Not very pleasing’ – Ramaphosa’s tough talk to Gauteng ahead of G20 Summit
Courts Joshlin Smith trial: Suspects’ claims of police torture and forced confessions
South Africa Vaal Dam at 97%, could it reach 100% milestone by the weekend?

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp