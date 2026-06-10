One of SA’s most famous routes remains closed after storms

Simmers said specialist teams were nearing the completion of preliminary safety works when another severe storm hit last week.

Western Cape minister of infrastructure, Tertius Simmers, has announced that rockfall repairs are underway to restore access along the R328 Congo Caves Road following storm damage last week.

Intense winds and rainfall caused further erosion and damage to some of the preliminary stabilisation works that had begun after a previous storm in May.

Delayed Route Repairs

Repair task teams had already implemented emergency measures to protect the site and minimise further damage to roads and infrastructure.

Simmers said that specialist teams were nearing the completion of preliminary safety works when another severe storm system impacted the region between 3 and 5 June 2026.

According to Tertius Simmers, this setback highlights the ongoing challenges posed by the series of extreme weather conditions that have spread across the province since the beginning of May.

After the storm

Recent storms have also affected alternative routes in the area, as sections of Main Road 363 via Buffelskoof and Main Road 369 via the Swartberg Pass, causing flood-related damage, including washaways and high river flows.

Emergency repair teams are currently working to restore access on these routes as quickly as possible while making them safer for the public.

Following inspections that were conducted after the storm, specialist geotechnical teams returned to the site on Monday, 8 June 2026, to resume slope stabilisation works.

According to Tertius Simmers, critical safety interventions are necessary before rockfall debris can be removed and the route can safely be reopened to the public.

Simmers stated that it would be premature to commit to a reopening date and noted that the department will continue to assess on-site progress and provide regular updates as work advances.

Roads close

These roads remain closed in the Western Cape until further notice.

Tertius thanked locals for their efforts and said that the government continues to prioritise the safety of road users following extensive stabilisation efforts.

“I wish to thank residents, businesses, tourists, and road users for their continued patience and understanding.”

“Our teams remain committed to restoring safe and reliable access while ensuring that the safety of workers and the travelling public remains our foremost priority,” he concluded.