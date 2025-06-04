WATCH: Have the ride of your life with Race Day Events

Race Day Events Is not just a parking lot filled with supercars; it’s a playground for petrolheads, thrill-seekers and dreamers alike.

Gone are the days when a pair of socks or a coffee mug passed as a Father’s Day or birthday gift.

We’re in a new era – one where experiences trump items, and memories are the new currency of love.

So, when my man’s birthday was around the corner, I decided this year it had to be more than wrapping paper and a bow.

I was going to give him the ride of his life. Literally.

Who is Race Day Events?

Enter Race Day Events – the bucket-list dreamscape for supercar lovers – tucked just beside Greenstone Mall at Stoneridge Centre.

This exhilarating business was founded four years ago by Jarred Welby and has quickly become the go-to destination for anyone who has ever fantasised about taking the wheel of a beastly supercar, even just for a day.

From the moment you arrive the air thrums with anticipation – the deep growl of V10 engines, the shine of finely polished hoods and the unmistakable scent of burning rubber and Italian

leather.

It’s not just a parking lot filled with supercars; it’s a playground for petrolheads, thrill-seekers and dreamers alike.

For my first choice, I had to go iconic – a cherry red Ferrari 360 Spider.

Living out my fantasy

From the moment I slid behind the wheel, I knew I was living out every F1 fantasy I’ve ever had.

Paddle-shifting my way through Jozi’s open roads, I was a blur of red, roaring through the suburbs like a streak of lightning.

The sound? Heavenly. The feel? Like flying low in a fighter jet. Pedestrians turned their heads. Kids pointed and cheered.

I didn’t just drive a Ferrari – I became part of the legend. But wait, it gets better.

Next up was the Lamborghini Gallardo Spider, that fiery orange devil straight out of an Italian dream.

Sleek, seductive and powerful, this raging bull was a totally different animal.

The cockpit wrapped around me like a high-tech cocoon – and the growl of the engine? It was less of a purr and more a primal roar.

The reverse gear button – located conveniently next to the door – was just one of the many clever design choices that made this ride an experience, not just a drive.

It felt like being in a rock star parade – everyone looked, everyone gawked and every other car got just a little jealous.

Meanwhile, my man went full throttle with the Porsche 911 Turbo and the Audi R8 V10.

Talk about a double whammy of German engineering. According to him, the rush was unforgettable.

From the Porsche’s razor-sharp handling to the Audi’s thunderous power delivery, it was pure, unfiltered joy.

And judging by the grins on the faces of passersby – and the way other cars seemed to pull aside in admiration – I’d say he wasn’t the only one feeling the thrill.

Hows to get your Race Day Events experience

But Race Day Events isn’t just about the cars – it’s the vibe. There’s a state-of-the-art F1 simulator you can jump into while waiting your turn, or you can simply lounge around and chat with fellow enthusiasts.

The space is modern, welcoming and relaxed – the kind of spot you could host a small party for someone who lives for cars.

It’s clear this isn’t just a business – it’s a passion project. “We want to make dreams accessible,” Welby said. And that they do.

With plans to expand the fleet and new models in the pipeline, Raceday Events is on track to keep delivering motoring magic to everyone who dares to dream.

What really sets them apart? The qualified driving instructors. No need to panic about clutches, gears or embarrassing stalls.

You’re taken through everything step-by-step, and your instructor even plays part-time photographer to help capture those “I can’t believe I’m doing this” moments.

Trust me – this is definitely a selfie-worthy experience.

So, what’s it going to cost to give someone the thrill of a lifetime? Surprisingly little, compared to the value of the memories you’ll create:

Lamborghini Gallardo Spider – R4 649.

Audi R8 V10 – R3 499.

Porsche 911 Turbo – R3 499.

Drive the Rivals Package (Audi & Porsche) – R6 999.

Ariel Atom Passenger Ride – R1 249.

Triple Trio (Drive any three supercars!) – R11 649.

Whether it’s a milestone birthday, Father’s Day, anniversary or just a spontaneous adventure, Race Day Events delivers high-octane luxury at accessible prices.

So ditch the mugs. Forget the socks. Give the man in your life the keys to his dreams – even if just for a day.

Believe me, it’s 200% worth it.



Contact details: 076-484-0902; e-mail: racedayevents@gmail.com; web: www.race-day-events.co.za

– thamik@citizen.co.za

