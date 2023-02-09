WATCH: Highlights from VDUB campfest 2023

Over 140 VW enthusiasts entered their cars into the VDUB campfest 2023 car show for the chance to win bragging rights amongst their peers. We managed to capture some highlights of the event and who won top honours.
List of winners
- Best Audi – Preshan Nayagar
- Best Bus – Jason Laikram
- Best Caddy – Caddy Daddy
- Best Citi – Dooshen Pillay
- Best Mk1 – Aadil Mohamed
- Best Mk2 – Trishen Govender
- Best Mk3 – Marvin Dunn
- Best Mk4 – Chadlin April
- Best Mk5 – Reyhaan Hajat
- Best Mk6 – Nishal Nana
- Best Mk7 – Lushaan Moonsamy
- Best Mk8 – Poobalan Naidoo
- Best New Polo – Ushan Hayat
- Best Polo 6N – Jarod Nair
- Best Polo 9N – Kuben Naidoo
- Best OG – Hannes Oosthuizen
- Best Vag – Bodyline Tiguan
- Best UP – Azmi Ally
- Best Young Gun – Zidane Govender
- Best Paint – Aadil Mohamed
- Best Wheel – Marvin Dunn
- Best Boot Install – Aadil Mohamed
- Best ICE Install – Brothers Of Bass
- Best Air – Damion Govender
- Best Static – Lushaan Moonsamy
- Crowd Favourite – Kuben Naidoo’s Amarok and Trailer
- Best Engine Bay – Olivian Freddy
- BEST OF SHOW – Aadil Mohamed
The Low Limbo winners:
- Lowest Static – Justin Isaacs
- Lowest Bagged – Ashwin Trump
- Most Grounded – Manesh Chetty
ALSO WATCH: Pimped out Volkswagens as far as the eye can see – VDUB campfest in pictures