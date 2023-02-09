WATCH: Highlights from VDUB campfest 2023

Shaun Holland

Over 140 VW enthusiasts entered their cars into the VDUB campfest 2023 car show for the chance to win bragging rights amongst their peers. We managed to capture some highlights of the event and who won top honours.

List of winners

Best Audi – Preshan Nayagar

Best Bus – Jason Laikram

Best Caddy – Caddy Daddy

Best Citi – Dooshen Pillay

Best Mk1 – Aadil Mohamed

Best Mk2 – Trishen Govender

Best Mk3 – Marvin Dunn

Best Mk4 – Chadlin April

Best Mk5 – Reyhaan Hajat

Best Mk6 – Nishal Nana

Best Mk7 – Lushaan Moonsamy

Best Mk8 – Poobalan Naidoo

Best New Polo – Ushan Hayat

Best Polo 6N – Jarod Nair

Best Polo 9N – Kuben Naidoo

Best OG – Hannes Oosthuizen

Best Vag – Bodyline Tiguan

Best UP – Azmi Ally

Best Young Gun – Zidane Govender

Best Paint – Aadil Mohamed

Best Wheel – Marvin Dunn

Best Boot Install – Aadil Mohamed

Best ICE Install – Brothers Of Bass

Best Air – Damion Govender

Best Static – Lushaan Moonsamy

Crowd Favourite – Kuben Naidoo’s Amarok and Trailer

Best Engine Bay – Olivian Freddy

BEST OF SHOW – Aadil Mohamed

The Low Limbo winners:

Lowest Static – Justin Isaacs

Lowest Bagged – Ashwin Trump

Most Grounded – Manesh Chetty

