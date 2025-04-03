WATCH LIVE: Court watches video of confession in Joshlin Smith trial

Another witness takes the stand in the Joshlin Smith trial as the court tries to determine whether accused were abused and tortured.

On Wednesday defence lawyer Nobahle Mkabayi questioned the validity of the witness statement, stating that state witness Sergeant Felicia Johnson was among those who assaulted the accused.

Johnson dismissed these allegations, saying she was not present at the Sea Border offices.

The witness known only as Colonel Clarke will take the stand and the court will see a video of the confession as the trial continues.

The accused are charged with kidnapping and human trafficking of the six-year-old Joshlin.

They are Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, who was in a relationship with Appollis. They have have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Joshlin went missing since 19 February, 2024, while she was in the care of Appollis.

The defence has argued that the police investigating the case were under enormous pressure from the public and some politicians, which led them to use wrong tactics to allegedly coerce two of the accused to make false confessions.