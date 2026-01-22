Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

22 January 2026

Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi will appear before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption allegations linked Saps.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee will hear from suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkwanazi on Thursday.

Mkhwanazi is the fourth witness to appear before the ad hoc committee in 2026.

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies before the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 3 December 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

He is scheduled to answer questions from members of parliament on Thursday and Friday.

Mkhwanazi is accused of corruption and mismanagement at the Ekurhuleni Metro Police.

This includes allegations that he signed a questionable memorandum granting Vusimuzi Cat Matlala permission to fit blue lights to his vehicles.

