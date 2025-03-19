Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: State witness cross-examined in Joshlin Smith trial

19 Mar 2025

Lourentia Lombaard's examination will continue today in the high-profile case involving Joshlin Smith's disappearance.

Lourentia (Rens) Lombaard, a friend of Joshlin Smith’s mother Kelly, continued her fourth day of testimony on Tuesday.

Lombaard was cross-examined in the high-profile case, and the Judge had to intervene during the defence’s questions as the case threatened to get heated.

He requested Fanie Harmse, the defence lawyer, not to repeat what the witness had said.

Lombaard’s cross-examination will continue today.

