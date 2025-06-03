Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Memorial service of Presley Chweneyagae

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

3 June 2025

11:05 am

A memorial service is being held at the Mmabatho Convention Centre for actor Presley Chweneyagae who passed away last week.

Two memorial services will be held for actor Presley Chweneyagae.

One memorial service will be held at Mmabatho Convention Centre on Tuesday, 3 June, and another memorial will be held in Pretoria at the State Theatre on Thursday, 5 June.

The award-winning actor passed away last week on Tuesday at the age of 40.

Family spokesperson Mzwakhe Sigudla spoke to the media outside his home in Pretoria after his passing last week.

“We want to set the record straight that it was a natural death, as far as we are concerned. He had a complication related to breathing which occurred abruptly.

“Paramedics were called to the house and attended to him. We appreciate the professional manner in which the paramedics handled the situation, but unfortunately, he didn’t make it,” Sigudla said.

“I’ll quit acting when I turn 40, and I won’t be involved in the entertainment industry as I’ll focus on different work and environment,” Chweneyagae told Daily Sun in 2021.

However, those words took on a new meaning as South Africa woke up to the news of the actor’s demise at 40.

ALSO READ: Presley Chweneyagae: ‘He was every mother’s son, every girl’s funny lover, and everyone’s best friend’

Share this article

Read more on these topics

actor death South Africa

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party removes Floyd Shivambu as SG
Opinion Cartoon of the day: 3 June 2025
Courts Court finds impeached judge John Hlophe unfit to serve on JSC
News Water outages continue in Gauteng due to maintenance
Opinion Premature to claim White House encounter as a South African slam dunk

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp