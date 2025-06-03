WATCH LIVE: Memorial service of Presley Chweneyagae

A memorial service is being held at the Mmabatho Convention Centre for actor Presley Chweneyagae who passed away last week.

Two memorial services will be held for actor Presley Chweneyagae.

One memorial service will be held at Mmabatho Convention Centre on Tuesday, 3 June, and another memorial will be held in Pretoria at the State Theatre on Thursday, 5 June.

The award-winning actor passed away last week on Tuesday at the age of 40.

Family spokesperson Mzwakhe Sigudla spoke to the media outside his home in Pretoria after his passing last week.

“We want to set the record straight that it was a natural death, as far as we are concerned. He had a complication related to breathing which occurred abruptly.

“Paramedics were called to the house and attended to him. We appreciate the professional manner in which the paramedics handled the situation, but unfortunately, he didn’t make it,” Sigudla said.

“I’ll quit acting when I turn 40, and I won’t be involved in the entertainment industry as I’ll focus on different work and environment,” Chweneyagae told Daily Sun in 2021.

However, those words took on a new meaning as South Africa woke up to the news of the actor’s demise at 40.

