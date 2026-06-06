Mpumalanga crash claims six lives as MEC urges vigilance

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and respect the rules of the road.

Six lives were lost in a devastating head‑on collision near Mpumalanga, prompting Community Safety MEC Jackie Macie to renew his call for motorists to remain vigilant.

The accident between two light delivery vehicles (LDVs) occurred on the R542 between Van Dyk’s Drift and Blinkpan, near Middelburg, on Friday morning.

Accident

The deceased, who died at the scene, included both drivers and four passengers.

Four other people sustained serious injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals in Middelburg and Emalahleni for treatment.

Caution

Macie urged motorists to exercise caution and respect the rules of the road.

“All road users must play their part to curb such loss of lives. Every road user must obey the rules of the road and remain alert at all times,” the MEC said.

The cause of the crash is still unclear at this stage. An investigation is already underway.

Macie has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Eastern Cape crashes

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Department of Transport has noted with concern two serious road accidents that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving four people dead or presumed dead and several others injured.

In the first incident, a light motor vehicle carrying five occupants veered off a farm road in Addo and plunged down an embankment into a body of water at approximately 2:30am.

According to the two surviving occupants, both foreign nationals, they managed to escape from the vehicle before it became submerged.

Divers

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the remaining three occupants were reportedly trapped inside the vehicle and disappeared beneath the water.

“Police divers have been activated, and recovery operations are underway to retrieve the vehicle and search for the missing occupants, who are presumed dead.”

Head-on crash

In a separate incident on the R56 between Ugie and Elliot at approximately 1:30am one person was killed and six others sustained injuries following a head-on collision involving a bakkie and a sedan.

“The deceased, an adult male, was certified dead upon arrival at Ugie Saps. The injured were transported for medical treatment,” Binqose said.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision are underway.”

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Eastern Cape Transport Department

Condolences

As recovery efforts continue in Addo and investigations into both incidents proceed, the department extended its condolences to the affected families and once again appeals to motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, particularly during nighttime travel and in adverse weather conditions.