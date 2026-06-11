WATCH: South Africans predict the fortunes of Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup

Discover what South Africans predict for Bafana Bafana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Optimism meets skepticism.

We visited Kimberley in the Northern Cape to find out what ordinary South Africans think about the chances of Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With excitement building ahead of the tournament, football fans shared a variety of opinions on how they believe the national team will perform on the world’s biggest stage.

While some supporters were confident that Bafana Bafana could make a strong impression, others were more cautious in their expectations.

Fans expressed optimism about the team’s prospects, saying they believe South Africa has enough talent to progress beyond the group stages.

They pointed to the team’s recent performances, improved squad depth, and growing confidence under the current coaching setup as reasons for their belief.

However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm. Some supporters questioned whether the team has what it takes to compete against the world’s footballing giants.

One fan voiced his frustration with the squad selection, claiming there was too much bias in the coach’s choices and that certain deserving players had been left out of the team.

South Africans are proud that Bafana Bafana are back on the world stage

Despite the differing views, there was a common sense of pride among those we spoke to.

For many South Africans, simply qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is a significant achievement and a sign of the progress made by the national team in recent years.

The 2026 tournament marks South Africa’s first appearance at a FIFA World Cup since South Africa hosted the competition in 2010.

Their qualification has reignited interest in the national team and sparked conversations across the country about what can be achieved on football’s grandest stage.

Whether fans are optimistic or skeptical, one thing is clear:

South Africans will be rallying behind the national team as they prepare to represent the nation against the best teams in world football.

The hope is that the team can make the country proud and create memories that will last for generations.

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