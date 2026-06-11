Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

WATCH: South Africans predict the fortunes of Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup

Picture of Shaun Holland

By Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

3 minute read

11 June 2026

09:53 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Discover what South Africans predict for Bafana Bafana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Optimism meets skepticism.

We visited Kimberley in the Northern Cape to find out what ordinary South Africans think about the chances of Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With excitement building ahead of the tournament, football fans shared a variety of opinions on how they believe the national team will perform on the world’s biggest stage.

While some supporters were confident that Bafana Bafana could make a strong impression, others were more cautious in their expectations.

Fans expressed optimism about the team’s prospects, saying they believe South Africa has enough talent to progress beyond the group stages.

They pointed to the team’s recent performances, improved squad depth, and growing confidence under the current coaching setup as reasons for their belief.

However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm. Some supporters questioned whether the team has what it takes to compete against the world’s footballing giants.

One fan voiced his frustration with the squad selection, claiming there was too much bias in the coach’s choices and that certain deserving players had been left out of the team.

South Africans are proud that Bafana Bafana are back on the world stage

Despite the differing views, there was a common sense of pride among those we spoke to.

For many South Africans, simply qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is a significant achievement and a sign of the progress made by the national team in recent years.

The 2026 tournament marks South Africa’s first appearance at a FIFA World Cup since South Africa hosted the competition in 2010.

RELATED ARTICLES

Their qualification has reignited interest in the national team and sparked conversations across the country about what can be achieved on football’s grandest stage.

Whether fans are optimistic or skeptical, one thing is clear:

South Africans will be rallying behind the national team as they prepare to represent the nation against the best teams in world football.

The hope is that the team can make the country proud and create memories that will last for generations.

ALSO SEE: How far will Bafana Bafana go in the FIFA World Cup?

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Mexico

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime 12 people shot dead, several injured at Jumpers Informal Settlement
News Outrage over Agriculture department’s leaked FMD e-mail
News Crime stats: Here are Gauteng’s residential robbery hotspots
Crime Fear grows after R4 rifles stolen from army base
News More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News