Recharge at Bridgewaters Horse Park wellness day in Hekpoort

Bridgewaters Horse Park in Hekpoort, an hour’s drive from Sandton, will host an intimate wellness day by Get It on October 24, combining movement, mindfulness and interaction with national champion performance horses.

The event begins at 09:00 for 10:00, running until 15:00. Designed to calm the mind and nourish the body, the morning opens with welcome herbal teas, coffees, infused waters and a healthy morning snack.

Guests will then take part in a guided mindfulness and breathing session to transition away from daily stress, followed by Pilates in nature led by a qualified instructor. The movement class caters to all fitness levels, focusing on mobility, flow, and relaxed connection.

A guided wellness walk around the farm encourages participants to slow down and observe nature. A key highlight is a performance horse demonstration by the venue’s national champion horses, offering attendees opportunities to feed, interact with and take photos with the animals. A professional photographer will capture individual and group moments throughout the day.

A light, nutritious lunch served with wine is included, along with opportunities to browse lifestyle pop-ups and artisan stalls. Guests leave with a yoga mat and a goodie bag.

Attendance is capped at 30 guests at a cost of R1 500 per person. Bookings can be made through Dejané Poil on 082 575 1728 or brigewatershorsepark@gmail.com. Attendees are advised to wear movement-friendly clothing and comfortable walking shoes.

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