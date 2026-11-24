Volvo Car South Africa has quietly revised the EX30 range with not only a lower starting price, but also new trim level denominators in a range still spanning six variants, reports the Citizen.

New names

Detailed on Volvo’s website, the restructuring sees the entry-level Core variant receive the P5 suffix, while the pair of Extended Range models in Plus and Ultra grades now wear the Long Range P5 designations.

At the range’s summit, the Twin Motor Performance keeps the Plus and Ultra trim grades, but drops the Twin Motor Performance reference entirely by becoming simply known as the P8.

Introduced last year, the EX30 Cross Country also drops the Twin Motor Performance tag by now being known as the EX30 Cross Country P8 Ultra.

Same powertrains

First spotted by cars.co.za, the line-up rejig hasn’t resulted in any powertrain changes. As such, the Core P5 still derives motivation from a 51-kWh battery pack powering a single rear-mounted electric motor worth 200kW/343Nm.

Top speed is still limited to 180 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 5.7 seconds. Volvo claims a range of 344 km.

EX30 range still has six variants, but some with reduced prices. Photo: Volvo

Moving to the Long Range P5 comes with the same power outputs, but as per its name, a larger 69-kWh battery pack that results in a claimed range of 476 km.

As with its sibling, the Long Range will do 180 km/h but get from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

Completing the line-up, the P8 retains the 69-kWh battery, but adds a second motor to the front axle for a combined output of 315kW/543Nm.

EX30 Cross Country became the first electric model to wear the Cross Country nameplate upon its market debut last year. Photo: Volvo

The result is a limited top speed of 180 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and a claimed range of 460 km.

For the Cross Country, the same outputs and top speed apply, however, the claimed range drops to 427 km with 0-100 km/h taking 4.7 seconds.

Biggest change

As with the EX90, whose line-up also underwent a revision last month, the EX30’s specification sheet remains unchanged, but as mentioned, now comes with a substantial price drop on all but the P8 models.

Starting off, the Core P5 is priced at R20 900 less than when the EX30 debuted in February 2024, while the Long Range models receive respective price cuts of R7 900 and R14 800.

No changes to the interior have taken place. Photo: Charl Bosch

For the P8 pair, the Plus now retails at R1 002 100, an uptake of R66 200, while the Ultra also breaks through the R1-million mark by now carrying a sticker of R1 034 000 versus the R995 900 it did at launch two years.

Meanwhile, the solitary Cross Country derivative receives the biggest price drop of exactly R80 000.

Price

Now available, all EX30s, as before, are covered by a five-year/100 000 km warranty, a three-year/60 000 km maintenance plan and an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty.

EX30 P5 Core – R755 000

EX30 P5 Long Range Plus – R858 000

EX30 P5 Long Range Ultra – R951 100

EX30 P8 Plus AWD – R1 002 100

EX30 P8 Ultra AWD – R1 034 000

EX30 Cross Country P8 Ultra AWD – R1 085 000

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