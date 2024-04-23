LDV D90 confirmed for South Africa

Following the announcement that LDV will launch in South Africa with the introduction of its T60 double-cab bakkie, the company has now confirmed a range of additional vehicles scheduled to join its local portfolio — the D90 SUV, G90 MPV and G10+. Here’s what you can expect.

CAR Mag previously reported that the LDV T60 double-cab bakkie is penned in to arrive on South African shores in May. The automaker has now announced the introduction of several more LDV products to our market. The latter comes in the shape of the D90 SUV, G90 MPV and G10+.

The second LDV model (following the comprehensive line-up of T60 bakkies) scheduled to arrive on South African shores comes in the shape of the D90, an SUV sporting seven seats, a 160kW 2l, twin-turbocharged diesel powertrain, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the option of 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains, the latter of which ships with three diff locks.

According to the automaker, the new-generation D90 will be equipped with the most modern infotainment technology to date. Equipment will also include a JBL-tuned sound system and multi-zone climate control.

Moving on to the G90, LDV says this model will offer a ‘new level’ of luxury in the MPV segment. Available with the option of seven or eight pews, depending on the variant, the G90 will feature a multi-screen infotainment system; independently adjustable rear seats, trimmed in quilted leather upholstery, and an ‘oversized’ panoramic sunroof.

On the commercial side, the company plans to launch a midsize panel van, the G10+. Aimed at small and large businesses, this model features dual sliding doors, 5.2m3 cargo space, a one-tonne loading capacity and a 2l diesel engine, the latter of which is coupled with an automatic gearbox.

