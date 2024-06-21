Diesel-powered GWM Tank 300 for SA?

After demonstrating exceptional performance both on and off-road during the SUV Shootout 2024, the GWM Tank 300 has prompted the question: “Why isn’t there a diesel variant?”

Looking for a new or used GWM? Find it here with CARmag!

The current Tank 300 lineup comprises three models, all equipped with petrol engines: a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and a petrol-electric hybrid combining the same engine with an electric motor. The Tank 300 tested during the shootout featured the hybrid configuration. Describing it as powerful would be an understatement; it was significantly the most potent 4×4 in CARmag’s tests. The flagship model, exclusively available with this powertrain, delivers 255 kW and 648 N.m of torque, with peak torque available from as low as 1 700 r/min.

Related: SUV Shootout Part 8: GWM Tank 300 2.0T HEV 4×4 Super Luxury AT

In comparison, the non-hybrid variant produces 162 kW and 380 N.m of torque. However, the high power output of the petrol engine comes with the drawback of increased fuel consumption.

During CARmag’s road trip, which included highway, gravel, and off-road driving, the GWM’s digital instruments frequently displayed an average fuel consumption of around 15 L/100 km. For added security, CARmag carried a jerry can of unleaded petrol, although it remained unused.

Why a diesel GWM Tank 300 is viable for South Africa

CarNewsChina recently reported that a diesel variant of the Tank 300 is under development. This model is expected to feature GWM’s GW4D24 diesel engine, which, although not as powerful or torquey as the hybrid, will offer better fuel efficiency. The diesel engine generates 135 kW and 480 N.m of torque.

Related: GWM Tank 300 diesel – Everything we know

The potential introduction of the diesel Tank 300 to the South African market could be highly advantageous. South Africans have a strong preference for diesel 4x4s, particularly because of the ample torque available at lower revs, which enhances off-road performance. Additionally, the diesel engine’s improved fuel efficiency is a significant benefit, given the high fuel consumption observed with the petrol variants.

The diesel Tank 300 would cater to the local demand for economical and robust 4x4s, making it a strategic addition to GWM’s portfolio in South Africa.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Diesel-powered GWM Tank 300 for SA? appeared first on CAR Magazine.