Denon unveils innovative in-car audio concept

Denon, renowned for its premium audio solutions, has unveiled a groundbreaking car audio concept system, highlighting its expertise in delivering exceptional sound experiences within the automotive realm.

This innovative Denon car audio system, developed with industry leaders Sonified, Tympany and Dirac, leverages Denon’s 110 years of audio heritage and incorporates innovative technologies to redefine in-car entertainment.

A symphony of sound

• Immersive audio experience: The concept system creates an immersive 3D audio environment by featuring 22 speakers/exciters and a 1 800W Dirac-optimised Dolby Atmos system.

• Personalised sound: Inspired by Denon’s PerL headphones, the system allows for personalised audio profiles, tailoring the sound experience to each listener.

• Hidden innovation: Sonified’s integration of hidden exciters enhances the audio experience, while maintaining a sleek and uncluttered cabin design.

• Premium performance: Tymphany’s high-quality speakers deliver exceptional sound quality with a focus on efficiency and compactness.

Are you ready for the future of sound?

This Denon car audio concept system provides a glimpse into the future of in-car entertainment, offering a personalised and immersive audio experience that rivals the best home cinema systems.

Source: NewsPress