Volvo EX90 arrival in SA confirmed for 2025

Volvo Cars South Africa has confirmed the arrival of its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, in the first half of 2025.

Sizable in all regards, the people mover is built on Volvo’s SPA2 platform and will join the brand’s expanding electric vehicle portfolio, which includes the EX30, C40 Recharge, and XC40 Recharge. While the entry-level version offers 300kW and 770N.m, capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds, the Twin Motor Performance variant delivers a potent 380kW and 910N.m of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

In terms of safety, this eagerly awaited vehicle features an innovative ‘invisible safety shield’ that integrates advanced sensors like cameras, radars, and LiDAR to provide enhanced protection for occupants and other road users.

“The EX90 has garnered significant international acclaim, and we are delighted to introduce it to the South African market,” stated Felipe Yagi, head of marketing and communications at Volvo Car South Africa. “With its cutting-edge safety features and luxurious interior, the EX90 embodies the essence of a flagship Volvo, redefining the concept of electrified luxury.”

Addressing range anxiety, the EX90 offers an impressive 751km of range in urban driving conditions and 604km on the combined cycle on a single charge. Its 111kWh battery can be rapidly charged from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes using a 250kW DC fast charger. The Swedish automaker provides a diverse range of electrified options, including battery-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and mild hybrids. By 2030, Volvo aims for electric vehicles, encompassing BEVs and PHEVs, to constitute 90-100% of its global sales.

Local pricing and specifications for the EX90 line-up will be unveiled closer to the South African launch later this year.

