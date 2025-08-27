Renault Kiger facelift confirmed for South Africa in 2025

Having made its world debut four years ago, Renault has officially taken the wraps off the facelifted Kiger, which is heading to South Africa before the end of the year, according to The Citizen.

New outside

The second of Renault’s Indian-developed and manufactured models to be updated in as many months following the unveiling of the Triber in July, the updates to the Kiger mostly focus on the exterior, as no revisions have taken place underneath.

As such, the revisions comprise the same thin grille as the updated Captur and Clio, new LED headlight clusters, a restyled front bumper, a rounded lower air intake, more prominent fog lamps, a new skidplate, Renault’s latest diamond logo and new up-to-16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Besides the addition of the logo, the changes to the rear are subtle and involve a restyled bumper and blackened light clusters.

On some models, the dual-tone roof remains, with the final change being a revised colour palette comprising six mono-tone colours: Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black, Caspian Blue, Cool Ice White and two new hues, Shadow Grey and Oasis Yellow.

As for the dual-tone, four options are available, all contrasted by a Mystery Black roof: Cool Ice White, Shadow Grey, Radiant Red and Oasis Yellow.

Upgraded spec

Inside, no layout or design changes have taken place. However, a new two-tone grey-and-black colour option can be specified.

In line with Renault’s current trim level structure, the previous RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ make way for Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion grades. New specification items include ventilated front seats, rear air-conditioning vents, a 360-degree camera system, a six-speaker Arkamys sound system, traction control and six airbags across all variants.

Rain-sensing wipers, auto on/off headlights and the eight-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on all but the Authentic round off the additions.

Same same up front

Underneath, the CMF-A+ platform, an extended version of the CMF-A that underpins the Kwid, continues unchanged. The same applies to the pair of 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines.

The same unit used in the Nissan Magnite, the normally aspirated mill develops 52kW/96Nm and is mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed Easy-R automated manual.

In turbocharged form, output stands at 74kW, with torque rated at 160Nm in combination with the five-speed manual and 152Nm with the optional CVT.

Coming

Priced from Rs 629 995 to Rs 869 995 across six models in India – which amounts to R126 463 to R174 640 in direct conversion without taxes – the facelifted Kiger was approved by Renault South Africa at its 2025 product preview event last year for launch in the final quarter of this year.

As a comparison, current pricing for the pre-facelift Kiger ranges from R249 999 to R359 999.