Motoring

Compact SUV battle heats up as Toyota updates Urban Cruiser

Urban Cruiser upgraded with bigger infotainment, leather steering, LED headlights, and alloy wheels to stay competitive in segment.

2 hours ago
Jaco van der Merwe 1 minute read
Alloy wheels are now standard across the Toyota Urban Cruiser range. Photo: Supplied

Toyota says its recent specification upgrade on the Toyota Urban Cruiser was to keep it “competitive and up to date”.

According to The Citizen, the Toyota Urban Cruiser made its local debut in 2021 as the production sibling of the Suzuki Vitara Brezza. In 2023, the Indian-built compact SUV grew in size, with Suzuki changing its name to the Grand Vitara.

Toyota stuck to the Urban Cruiser nomenclature, although it was more sparsely specced than the Grand Vitara to keep it below the Corolla Cross’ price range.

Fast forward two years, and Toyota has now added some beef to its spec sheet. The Citizen Motoring divides the enhancements into three easy groups.

Exterior updates

The entry-level Xs variant swaps out steel wheels for 15-inch alloy rims, while a rear window wiper now features across the range.

On flagship Xr variants, halogen headlights are replaced by LEDs to provide better vision. They come standard with auto on/off and follow-me-home functions.

Moving inside

All variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser are upgraded from urethane to leather-wrapped steering wheels. The infotainment system grows from seven to nine inches, with two Type-C USB ports added in the rear.

The Xs derivative gets a luggage shelf with strings in the boot for easier operation.

Model line-up and pricing

The three model derivatives of the Toyota Urban Cruiser remain unchanged. The Xs is offered only in five-speed manual configuration, while the Xr comes in both five-speed manual and four-speed automatic.

Power still comes from the trusty 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that sends 77 kW of power and 132 Nm to the front wheels.

Pricing starts at R342 700 for the Xs, while the Xr manual costs R360 200 and the Xr auto R373 800. Pricing includes a four-year/60 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty.

2 hours ago
Jaco van der Merwe 1 minute read

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Summary: - Oversees The Citizen Motoring’s print and digital presence - Reports on new car models, industry news and motorsports - Road tests cars and motorcycles - Joined The Citizen in 2010 as Sports Editor before becoming the Head of Motoring in 2018 - Spend 10 years at Beeld newspaper - Has worked as sub-editor, sports reporter and sports editor Experience: After starting his career as a lay-out sub-editor at the now defunct printed edition of Afrikaans newspaper Beeld in Johannesburg, Jaco went on to cover cricket, rugby, football, boxing and golf as a sports reporter. He has travelled extensively with the South African national cricket team, touring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Northern Ireland to cover international matches. In 2019 and 2023 he explored the South American and sub-Saharan deserts respectively at the Dakar Rally along with the savanna in Kenya at the World Rally Championship in 2023. He has covered the 2003 Cricket World Cup, 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, 2007 T20 World Cup, 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup, 2010 Afcon and Fifa World Cup qualification, world title boxing fights and European Tour golf events. He was the recipient of the Newcomer of the Year award at the SAB Sports Awards in 2003. When he takes a break from his dad’s taxi routine, you’ll find him on his Kawasaki cruiser or attempting to add to his Comrades Marathon and Ironman medals. QUALIFICATION: BA (Hons) in Business Comm (NWU) HOBBIES: Running, motorcycling, photography

Related Articles

Top 5 best-selling Chinese car brands in SA – August 2025

September 7, 2025

Tata puts price tag on swoopy coupe-styled Curvv

September 6, 2025

Suzuki launches all-new Victoris SUV with hybrid options

September 5, 2025

2025 Mazda CX-60: SA price & specs

September 5, 2025
Check Also
Close
Back to top button