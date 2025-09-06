Toyota Urban Cruiser updated – three things you need to know

Production sibling of Suzuki Grand Vitara now offered with an upgraded specification list.

Toyota describes says its recent specification upgrade on the Toyota Urban Cruiser was to keep it “competitive and up to date”.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser made it local debut in 2021 as the production sibling of the Suzuki Vitara Brezza. In 2023 the Indian-built compact SUV grew in size with Suzuki changing its name to the Grand Vitara.

Toyota stuck to the Urban Cruiser nomenclature, although it was more sparsely specced that the Grand Vitara to keep it underneath the Corolla Cross’ price range.

Fast forward two years and Toyota has now added some beef to its spec sheet. The Citizen Motoring divides the enhancements into three easy groups.

The entry-level Xs variant swops out steel wheels for 15-inch alloy rims, while a rear window wiper now features across the range.

On flagship Xr variants, halogen headlights are replaced by LEDs to provide better vision. They come standard with auto on/off and follow-me home functions.

Moving inside

All variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser are upgraded from urethane to leather-wrapped steering wheels. The infotainment system grows from 7 to 9 inches, with two Type-C USB ports added in the rear.

The Xs derivative gets a luggage shelf with strings in the boot for easier operation.

Model line-up and pricing

The three model derivatives of the Toyota Urban Cruiser have been kept unchanged. The Xs is offered only in five-speed manual configuration and the Xr in both five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission.

Power still comes from the trusty 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that sends 77kW of power and 132Nm to the front wheels.

Pricing starts at R342 700 for the Xs, while the Xr manual will set you back R360 200 and the Xr auto R373 800. Pricing includes four-year/60 000km service plan and also a three-year/100 000km warranty.