Motoring

Popular Mitsubishi SUV set for comeback

The Pajero debuted in 1981, sold 3.3 million units over nearly four decades, and was discontinued in 2021, but a new model is now in the pipeline.

7 hours ago
Jaco Van Der Merwe 1 minute read
The Mitsubishi Pajero bowed out in 2021. Picture: Supplied

Seven years after the last Mitsubishi Pajero rolled off the assembly line, the SUV is set to make a sensational return, reports The Citizen.

The Mitsubishi Pajero was first showcased in 1981. After 39 years and global sales of 3.3 million, production was discontinued in 2021 due to its outdated design.

Ending years of reports suggesting that the Japanese carmaker is planning the Pajero’s revival, Mitsubishi finally recently confirmed that a new model is in the pipeline.

Mitsubishi Pajero to rival Prado

Although details are still sketchy, it is likely to replace the Pajero Sport. The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport rides on the same ladder-frame platform as the Triton bakkie and rival similar products like the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu D-Max and Ford Everest.

Indications are that the new Pajero will also ride on the Triton’s platform and not on that of alliance partner Nissan’s Patrol. It is said to feature “outstanding off-road capability” and likely to be aimed at the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

A prototype Pajero spied during testing featured an upright boxy design like the Patrol. But being significantly smaller indicates that it won’t go up against the Nissan Patrol or Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

Bespoke suspension

The SUV will have bespoke front and rear suspensions not available on any other Mitsubishi product. Inside it will feature ‘model specific development’. A single teaser image shows the Pajero with the same inverted L-shaped headlights as the Mitsubishi Destinator.

The new generation Pajero is likely to feature the same 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine from the Triton and Pajero Sport. Another possibility could be the plug-in hybrid from the Outlander.

The previous Mitsubishi offered a choice of a 3.2-litre turbodiesel and two V6 petrol mills, a 3.0-litre and 3.8-litre.

It is reported that the new Pajero could be unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo in October.

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7 hours ago
Jaco Van Der Merwe 1 minute read

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Jaco Van Der Merwe

Summary: - Oversees The Citizen Motoring’s print and digital presence - Reports on new car models, industry news and motorsports - Road tests cars and motorcycles - Joined The Citizen in 2010 as Sports Editor before becoming the Head of Motoring in 2018 - Spend 10 years at Beeld newspaper - Has worked as sub-editor, sports reporter and sports editor Experience: After starting his career as a lay-out sub-editor at the now defunct printed edition of Afrikaans newspaper Beeld in Johannesburg, Jaco went on to cover cricket, rugby, football, boxing and golf as a sports reporter. He has travelled extensively with the South African national cricket team, touring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Northern Ireland to cover international matches. In 2019 and 2023 he explored the South American and sub-Saharan deserts respectively at the Dakar Rally along with the savanna in Kenya at the World Rally Championship in 2023. He has covered the 2003 Cricket World Cup, 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, 2007 T20 World Cup, 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup, 2010 Afcon and Fifa World Cup qualification, world title boxing fights and European Tour golf events. He was the recipient of the Newcomer of the Year award at the SAB Sports Awards in 2003. When he takes a break from his dad’s taxi routine, you’ll find him on his Kawasaki cruiser or attempting to add to his Comrades Marathon and Ironman medals. QUALIFICATION: BA (Hons) in Business Comm (NWU) HOBBIES: Running, motorcycling, photography

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