Mitsubishi Pajero set to return in 2026 – what we know so far

SUV is reported to make a comeback as a rival to the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Seven years after the last Mitsubishi Pajero rolled off the assembly line, the SUV is set to make a sensational return.

The Mitsubishi Pajero was first showcased in 1981. After 39 years and global sales of 3.3 million, production was discontinued in 2021 due to its outdated design.

Ending years of reports suggesting that the Japanese carmaker is planning the Pajero’s revival, Mitsubishi finally recently confirmed that a new model is in the pipeline.

Mitsubishi Pajero to rival Prado

Although details are still sketchy, it is likely to replace the Pajero Sport. The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport rides on the same ladder-frame platform as the Triton bakkie and rival similar products like the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu D-Max and Ford Everest.

Indications are that the new Pajero will also ride on the Triton’s platform and not on that of alliance partner Nissan’s Patrol. It is said to feature “outstanding off-road capability” and likely to be aimed at the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

A prototype Pajero spied during testing featured an upright boxy design like the Patrol. But being significantly smaller indicates that it won’t go up against the Nissan Patrol or Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

Bespoke suspension

The SUV will have bespoke front and rear suspensions not available on any other Mitsubishi product. Inside it will feature “model specific development”. A single teaser image shows the Pajero with the same inverted L-shaped headlights as the Mitsubishi Destinator.

The new generation Pajero is likely to feature the same 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine from the Triton and Pajero Sport. Another possibility could be the plug-in hybrid from the Outlander.

The previous Mitsubishi offered a choice of a 3.2-litre turbodiesel and two V6 petrol mills, a 3.0-litre and 3.8-litre.

It is reported that the new Pajero could be unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo in October.