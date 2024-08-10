JAC T9 shows Chinese bakkies can threaten Hilux and Ranger

Good looks, solid performance and attractive price makes this bakkie serious value for money.

Following in the footsteps of the Chinese crossover/SUV onslaught in recent years, the local bakkie market is slowly but surely filling up with offerings from the People’s Republic.

Jianghuai Automobile Corporation, or JAC for short, started adding bakkies to its local truck operations back in 2019. But its latest offering, the T9 double cab, is just the type of flagbearer the carmaker needs to make the right noises.

Its recent official local introduction in one of many movements among Chinese manufacturers in the bakkie market. Since the start of the year LDV has just introduced its T60 bakkie range, Foton has rolled out its brand-new Tunland G7s and GWM is gearing up to unveil their latest P-Series model, the P500.

JAC T9 means business

While JAC’s first two bakkies, the T6 and T8, are solid products, it lacked the kind of impetus am unproven bakkie-maker needs to establish itself in bakkie-mad South Africa. With its American truck-like styling, the T9 makes an immediate impact. This is backed up with a very plush interior, a strong specification list, decent performance, excellent fuel economy and probably the most importantly, an attractive price to boot.

After a brief launch drive in May, The Citizen Motoring recently had the chance to sample the R599 900 JAC T9 2.0 CTI 4×2 Super Lux for a week. And that was more than enough time to convince us that China’s oldest carmaker means business with this bakkie.

Don’t be fooled by the bakkie’s modest-looking 125kW of power and 410Nm of torque. Its 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, mated to a very smooth and somewhat shift-happy eight-speed automatic transmission, is the star of the show in our humble opinion.

Packing a punch

While the outputs are on par with the smaller engine derivatives in the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max stables, it punches above its weight. The 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 11.91 seconds Road Test Editor achieved at Gerotek makes the JAC T9 faster than the current 2.8-litre Toyota Hilux Legend, the 2.5-litre Nissan Navara Pro-2X and the previous generation Ford Ranger 2.0-litre bi-turbo and Isuzu D-Max 3.0-litre. Not too mention closer rivals like the Mahindra Pik Up and GWM P-Series.

The JAC T9 Super Lux rides on 18-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Along with a payload of 1 000kg, the JAC T9 has a towing capacity of 3 500kg, a number not offered on all budget-friendly bakkies.

What impressed us the most was the fuel consumption as it’s not often that we achieve real world numbers lower than what the manufacturer claims. We managed to average 7.5 litres per 100km. 0.3 litres less than JAC’s claim of 7.8.

Along with a limited slip differential, the 4×2 T9 also comes with four driving modes; Eco, Normal, Sport and Snow.

Styling makes a statement

We did not take it off-road or even carried a load heavier than two school cases on the rear. But even without any load on the back the JAC T9 felt very comfortable and not less bouncy than some unloaded bakkies tend to be.

The T9’s aggressively styled front grille with vertical chrome slats and flat xenon headlights are complemented by eye-catching 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome door handles and mirror caps. Items such as a tow bar, sports bar, roof rails, side-steps and a tonneau cover, usually offered as optional extras, are also includes as standard.

The interior styling is yet another highlight. JAC made very sure of eliminating cheap hard plastics by finishing the cabin in an excellent combination of brushed aluminium, soft-touch materials and leather seats and door inserts featuring diamond and contrast stitching.

The JAC T9 features a stylishly finished cabin. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

A seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a tablet-style 10.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, keyless start/stop, rear aur vents and USB ports and sunroof all contribute to a stacked spec sheet.

Making the right noises

Like all Chinese vehicles these days, the JAC T9 is as safe as a house. In addition to the standard safety features, the Super Lux also comes equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, all-around parking sensors, Brake Override Assist, Hill Start Assist and a tyre pressure monitor.

We firmly believe that while the JAC T9 is positioned as a direct rival to other Chinese bakkies, it is good enough to challenge mid-spec version of South Africa’s best three selling bakkies, the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and isuzu D-Max.

Getting the price right was key, but making it stick with a very solid product is just as important along with the backing of 71 nationwide dealerships to bolster after-sales support. The JAC T9 double cab has made the bakkie a lot more interesting.

JAC T9 road test data