Plug-in hybrid JAC T9’s switch flipped for South Africa

By Charl Bosch

31 Mar 2025

The T9 produces slightly less power than the BYD Shark.

Plug-in hybrid JAC T9 coming to South Africa

JAC has approved entry of the plug-in hybrid T9 to South Africa. Image: JAC

Launched locally almost a year ago after a series of delays, JAC has introduced its first hybrid to South Africa modelled on the T9 bakkie.

Diesel out, electrified petrol in

Set to become the local market’s second plug-in hybrid bakkie after the BYD Shark that launches this week, the T9 PHEV swaps out the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine for a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol combined with a 31.2-kWh lithium-ion-phosphate battery pack.

Powering two electric motors, a 150kW/300Nm unit on the front axle and a 150kW/340Nm module on the rear, the T9 PHEV’s combined output stands at 290kW/670Nm – 30kW less than the BYD, but 20Nm more.

ALSO READ: JAC T9 shows Chinese bakkies can threaten Hilux and Ranger

Somewhat surprisingly, JAC declined to provide the electric-only range, saying a one-hour 25-min wait applies to DC charging, and four-hours 30-min when using a conventional AC outlet.

Seemingly based on the flagship T9 Super Lux, the PHEV retains its 3 500kg towing capacity and electronically locking rear differential, as well as four-wheel-drive system.

Besides the addition of a secondary filler flap hiding the charging outlet, the T9 PHEV’s only other apparent difference is a blue JAC badge on its grille.

Spec sheet

Taking into consideration the Super Lux, expect the PHEV’s standard specification sheet to include the following:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels;
  • folding and heated electric mirrors;
  • auto-levelling on/off LED headlights;
  • rain sense wipers;
  • leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;
  • dual-zone climate control with rear vents;
  • push-button start;
  • heated and electric front seats;
  • seven-inch digital instrument cluster;
  • 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system;
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • wireless smartphone charger;
  • auto-dimming rear-view mirror;
  • sunroof;
  • reverse camera;
  • front and rear parking sensors;
  • 360-degree surround-view camera system;
  • cruise control;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • Hill Descent Control;
  • Hill Start Assist.

Pricing: What to expect?

Only going on-sale in the second quarter of the year, the T9 PHEV will likely attract a significant premium over the current flagship 2.0 CTI Super Lux 4×4 AT priced at R659 900.

Final pricing will, however, only be divulged closer to the eventual launch date.

NOW READ: VIDEO: JAC T9 makes a strong case silencing the sceptics

