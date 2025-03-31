Plug-in hybrid JAC T9’s switch flipped for South Africa

The T9 produces slightly less power than the BYD Shark.
JAC has approved entry of the plug-in hybrid T9 to South Africa. Image: JAC
Launched locally almost a year ago after a series of delays, JAC has introduced its first hybrid to South Africa modelled on the T9 bakkie.
Diesel out, electrified petrol in
Set to become the local market’s second plug-in hybrid bakkie after the BYD Shark that launches this week, the T9 PHEV swaps out the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine for a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol combined with a 31.2-kWh lithium-ion-phosphate battery pack.
Powering two electric motors, a 150kW/300Nm unit on the front axle and a 150kW/340Nm module on the rear, the T9 PHEV’s combined output stands at 290kW/670Nm – 30kW less than the BYD, but 20Nm more.
Somewhat surprisingly, JAC declined to provide the electric-only range, saying a one-hour 25-min wait applies to DC charging, and four-hours 30-min when using a conventional AC outlet.
Seemingly based on the flagship T9 Super Lux, the PHEV retains its 3 500kg towing capacity and electronically locking rear differential, as well as four-wheel-drive system.
Besides the addition of a secondary filler flap hiding the charging outlet, the T9 PHEV’s only other apparent difference is a blue JAC badge on its grille.
Spec sheet
Taking into consideration the Super Lux, expect the PHEV’s standard specification sheet to include the following:
- 18-inch alloy wheels;
- folding and heated electric mirrors;
- auto-levelling on/off LED headlights;
- rain sense wipers;
- leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;
- dual-zone climate control with rear vents;
- push-button start;
- heated and electric front seats;
- seven-inch digital instrument cluster;
- 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system;
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
- wireless smartphone charger;
- auto-dimming rear-view mirror;
- sunroof;
- reverse camera;
- front and rear parking sensors;
- 360-degree surround-view camera system;
- cruise control;
- tyre pressure monitor;
- Hill Descent Control;
- Hill Start Assist.
Pricing: What to expect?
Only going on-sale in the second quarter of the year, the T9 PHEV will likely attract a significant premium over the current flagship 2.0 CTI Super Lux 4×4 AT priced at R659 900.
Final pricing will, however, only be divulged closer to the eventual launch date.
