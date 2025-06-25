Watch: Ntlabakanye in good shape after ‘special’ sessions on Bok scrum guru’s farm

Monstrous Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is primed to make a big Springbok splash when he dons the green and gold for the first time in their non-Test season opener against the Barbarians in Cape Town this weekend.

The Citizen reports that, at yesterday’s team announcement, coach Rassie Erasmus revealed Ntlabakanye had taken part in ‘special’ training sessions with Bok scrum guru Daan Human in the build-up to the Test season and had gone through dramatic physical changes to prepare for the rigours of international rugby.

Ntlabakanye reportedly weighed in at over 150kg while playing for the Lions, and has slimmed down slightly through his various trips to Bloemfontein, where he was put through the wringer to meet the Springboks’ expectations.

“He went a few times up to Daan’s farm and stayed there for a week, and Daan worked with him really well, with the Lions coach and CEO’s blessing, and whenever there was a break he drove to the farm,” explained Erasmus.

“He’s dropped 15 to 18kg and let’s hope he can do what he does (for his franchise) at Test match level, which will be great.

“I don’t want to mention names, but we’ve done it with three or four other players, also in the front row specifically, because that’s something we struggle to get right in an alignment camp, because Daan loves to work the core.”

Prop crisis opens the door

The Boks are experiencing a bit of a prop crisis at the moment, with multiple front rankers currently out injured, including veteran double Rugby World Cup winner Frans Malherbe, whose career could be on the line due to his recent struggles.

That has opened the door for Ntlabakanye’s inclusion in the squad, while Wilco Louw’s involvement for the Bulls in the URC final meant he was not considered for this weekend, allowing the Lions forward to start. Uncapped Stormers prop Neethling Fouche will back him up off the bench.

“Franna (Malherbe) is unfortunately out for a pretty long time, until we get clarity there, and all of a sudden your first-choice No 3 is unavailable,” said Erasmus.

“We always expected that we would lose guys eventually, and we have always had Asenathi on the radar. We just could never get him into the squad and work with him on the things that we wanted to work on.”

Jan Hendrik taste Kamp Staal Daan pic.twitter.com/UPI2PhZpes — Johan Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 25, 2025

Erasmus added: “Obviously he’s a good player, and has got the talent. But at the moment he understands that there’s a helluva lot to work on to be a part of the Boks at this stage and [take over] from the world’s best [tighthead].

“But when a guy like [Lions CEO] Rudolf [Straeuli] comes to you and says you can work with him, and Daan says ‘come to Bloemfontein’ and he goes there…

“From getting on a bicycle, to carrying stuff, doing gym and scrum sessions. It’s been going on for three-and-a-half weeks, and even prior to that he’s visited. These two weeks [in camp] were great, but those previous three weeks will benefit him even more.”