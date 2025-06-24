Bok rookies’ chance to impress in Barbarians match — Tony Brown

The Springboks and Barbarians will meet in South Africa for the first time ever, when they get down to business in Cape Town on Saturday.

Springbok attack coach Tony Brown says the fringe players will be aiming to impress when they face the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok attack coach Tony Brown says that the fringe players in the Bok mix will need to impress in their season opener against the Barbarians if they are to put themselves in line to face Italy in next month’s incoming series.

The Boks kick off their international campaign against the famed invitational side, affectionately known as the BaaBaas, at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and a number of up and coming players are expected to be in the mix.

Brown explained that although it is a non-Test, the team are treating it as one, so the players will be fired up for the occasion and will be taking it very seriously as they aim to start off on the right foot, and impress the coaching staff.

“Yeah, well, the first thing is we see it as a Test match, and we’re going to play the game that way. The guys who have been given the opportunity to play against the BaaBaas need to perform as best they can,” said Brown.

“We need to get our coaching right, we need to get our plans right, and we always win Test matches through putting the opposition under pressure, whether it’s attack and defence, so that’ll be our plan against the BaaBaas.

“If the players perform well in this game they will then get another go against Italy, that is what they are playing for. We see this start to the season (the BaaBaas, two games against Italy and one against Georgia) as four Test matches, rather than three Test matches and a warmup game.”

Front row battle

Some of the new faces in the team could be in the front row, where props Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Neethling Fouche could get a run, and they will be eager to impress, especially against an Irish legend in Cian Healy.

“I think playing against those experienced guys, every rugby player relishes that challenge. And if you’re in the front row, not that I’ve ever played there, but I’ve heard it’s quite tough, I’m sure there’s a few tricks that Cian Healy will have, whoever he’s up against,” admitted Brown.

A wet weather game is a distinct possibility this weekend, with rain forecast, and although that will test the Boks plans, Brown believes it would suit them more than the Barbarians.

“Naturally when the weather’s wet, it’s harder to play attacking rugby, so then there’s a lot more kicking involved. But we’re pretty comfortable adapting our plans to the conditions,” explained Brown.

“I think the BaaBaas might be the ones that are a little bit concerned about the rain, but if it rains, it rains. Our guys are experienced. They know how to control those situations and know how to play wet weather rugby.”