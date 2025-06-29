‘It wasn’t our best game’ – Kolbe after Springboks smash BaaBaas

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe admitted that the Boks weren’t at their best, despite steamrolling the Barbarians 54-7 in their one-off non-Test at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night, The Citizen reports.

It was the season opener for the Boks, taking on the famed invitational side, and they were looking to get off on the right foot ahead of their incoming series against Italy and Georgia over the next three weeks.

In the end it was a solid all-round effort, as they ran in eight tries to one over the BaaBaas, in tricky weather as well with rain falling over most of the game, although as Kolbe explained it wasn’t the perfect game and they have plenty to work on.

“It wasn’t the best of conditions. So I want to thank the supporters who came out in them to support the Springboks and this wonderful game,” said Kolbe after the match.

“It wasn’t the best game from us as a team, but it is a good way to start the season. I am sure there is a lot more we want to improve on, so I am just looking forward to us building on this week by week.

“The message was clear this week. This was a Test match for us, we respect the BaaBaas coming out here, and I know they didn’t have a lot of preparation.

“But all the focus was on us and making sure that we get better one percent at a time. So not the best performance, but I think we can take a lot out of tonight.”

Man of the match

Kolbe was in top form himself, scoring a first half try, while he was almost unplayable in the second, soaring high to field contestable kicks, while he stepped and broke the line on numerous occasions which saw him pick up the man of the match award.

“You don’t get a lot of opportunities out wide (in games like this), so you have to go and look for some work on the inside. But I always say you have to give credit to the guys on the inside for making it easier for us which they did today, and that allowed us to capitalise on those opportunities,” said Kolbe.

“The nines were also spot on with their kicking game, which allowed us to get into the (aerial) contest which is what the coaches want. And we have to capitalise on that and create momentum for the forwards.”

Irish legend Peter O’Mahoney, who captained the BaaBaas in his final game before retiring, said that they had enjoyed the week in Cape Town and were proud of their effort.

“We knew it would be a very tough Test match against the double world champs. It’s always tough coming here (to South Africa) to play. You are always in for a huge physical test and the Springboks showed their class today,” said O’Mahoney.

“We showed some great moments and in the short time we have been together we have had a superb week in Cape Town, and I am incredibly proud of the boys.”

