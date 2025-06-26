Ireland great to lead Barbarians against Boks at Cape Town Stadium

A number of All Blacks players will also feature in the one-off match.

Flanker Peter O’Mahony will lead the Barbarians against the Springboks. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Former Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony will lead the Barbarians in his final outing when the invitational side take on the Springboks in a one-off match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

O’Mahony, who played 114 Tests for Ireland and featured once for the British and Irish Lions in 2017, will lead a team packed with international quality to take on the Boks, the first time the Barbarians have faced the world champions on South African soil.

Fellow Ireland Test centurion Cian Healy, who will also call time on his rugby career on Saturday, packs down at loosehead alongside France’s Camille Chat and Samoan tighthead Paul Alo-Emile.

The Barbarians back-row is packed with international experience with skipper O’Mahony featuring alongside former All Black captain Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell.

There is also a place in the starting team for Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden, who’ll play against his countrymen in a second row pairing that also features England’s David Ribbans, who was born and raised in South Africa.

Exciting back division

Former All Blacks scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow partners the Chief’s Josh Jacomb at half-back, while the New Zealand pair of Peter Umaga-Jensen and Leicester Fainga’anuku line up in the midfield with fellow Kiwis Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkins and Mark Tele’a on the wings. France’s Malvyn Jaminet starts at fullback.

The star studied line-up continues on the bench, with Ricky Riccitelli, Hassane Kolingar and Will Collier providing the front-row cover, while Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu and Lachlan Boshier complete the forward replacements. Santiago Arata and Joe Marchant provide the backline cover.

“This side is packed with experience and exciting players and we are looking forward to going out there and expressing ourselves on Saturday,” said Barbarians head coach Robbie Deans.

“This is the first time a South African crowd have got to see the Barbarians face the Springboks on home soil and it’s going to be a great fixture.”

The match at the Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 5.05pm.

Barbarians: Melvyn Jaminet, Mark Tele’a, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkins, Josh Jacomb, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane, Peter O’Mahoney (capt), David Ribbans, Ruben van Heerden, Paul Alo-Emile, Camille Chat, Cian Healy. Bench: Ricky Ricatelli, Hassane Kolingar, Will Collier, Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu, Santiago Arata, Joe Marchant, Lachlan Boshier