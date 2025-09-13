Network Sport

Bok women exit Rugby World Cup after defiant showing against New Zealand

The Springbok women showed moments of brilliance, but the Black Ferns dominated the second half with six tries to one.

The Springbok Women in action during an earlier match. Photo: SA Rugby

The Springbok women concluded their Rugby World Cup run with a 46–17 quarter-final defeat to New Zealand Black Ferns at Sandy Park, Exeter, on Saturday.

The Bok women, ranked 12 at the start of the tournament, can be proud of turning up against third-ranked New Zealand, proving a match for their opponents in the first half (score 10–10 at the break).

However, the Black Ferns exerted their dominance in the second half, immediately pulling away with three tries in seven minutes, which the South Africans never recovered from.

It was also the Springbok womens’ first-ever World Cup quarter-final – a much improved run with two wins in the pool stage compared to last year when they lost all three matches.

Bok women do SA proud

The Bok women gave everything during the quarter-final, even employing a 15-player lineout maul twice, controlling the majority of possession and territory during the first half. But New Zealand bounced back in the second half, winning set-pieces, defending well and making metres with every carry. In the end, they won eight tries to three.

The Bok women progressed from the pool stages, and placed in the world’s top 10, for the first time after beating Brazil 66–6 and then Italy 29–24 in their first pool matches.

4 hours ago
Nicholas Zaal 2 minutes read

Nicolas Zaal

After completing his honours in Journalism at the University of Johannesburg, Nicholas has worked in news media for more than a decade, covering a variety of beats and also working as news editor and sports editor at a number of award-winning local publications. His passion has always been in writing and in sharing impactful stories – whether to celebrate the achievements of local heroes or to uncloak the wrongdoings of some in authority who take advantage of the public. He has also received recognition for his sports photography, particularly through an award nomination at Caxton's national awards. He loves running and playing guitar.

