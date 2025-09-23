Kicking battle key for Springboks in potentially wet Durban – Tony Brown

The kicking battle will be an important one for the Springboks when they take on Argentina in their crucial Rugby Championship encounter at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

A thrilling competition is reaching the business end, with just two games remaining for each of the teams and just two points separating the top of the table Wallabies from the bottom of the table Los Pumas, so this weekend’s clash is almost a must win for all to stay in the running for the title.

A wet weather battle is potentially on the cards, with rain forecast for Durban on Saturday evening, and if that proves to be the case, the kicking contest will become an integral one for both teams to gain the upper hand.

“The aerial contest has become a massive part of the game all around the world, especially now that you aren’t allowed to escort,” explained Bok attack coach Tony Brown at Monday’s press conference.

“The one-on-one contest in the air is becoming really dynamic. The guys who can do it the best are creating opportunities for the attacking side. Argentina are very good in this respect, and we are expecting a massive battle there.

“When it is a 50-50 situation, teams are always thinking they are going to win it, so when they lose it, it is very hard to organise the defence quickly. Being able to attack in those situations is what makes the aerial contest so vital now.”

Record thumping

The Boks head into the game off the back of a record 43-10 thumping of the All Blacks in Wellington just over a week ago, where they played a team consisting of a number of young rising stars.

Brown wouldn’t be drawn on possible team changes for this weekend’s game, other than the need to replace injured players such as Aphelele Fassi and Lood de Jager, but admitted to being confident in whatever team they decide to put out.

“I think we’ve got a squad of 35 to 45 players that are all capable of playing Test match rugby. They all offer different things around the game and their individual attributes,” said Brown.

“I’m always comfortable with whoever we send out there that they can do the job and they can play the way that we want to play as a team.”

Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus will name his matchday-23 this afternoon.

This article first appeared on The Citizen.

