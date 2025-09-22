Springboks chasing 80 minute performance against Argentina — Brown

Springbok attack coach Tony Brown says they are still hunting a full 80 minute performance this season, as they target a win over Argentina in Durban.

Springbok attack coach Tony Brown says the reigning world champions are still chasing a full 80 minute performance, despite their record mauling of the All Blacks in their last outing, as they welcome Argentina to Durban for their Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.

The Boks rewrote the record books by smashing their biggest rivals 43-10 in Wellington just over a week ago, which was the biggest defeat in the All Blacks’ history, eclipsing their 35-7 loss against the Boks at Twickenham in 2023.

Despite the incredible performance, powered by a brilliant second half that saw the Boks run in five tries and 36 unanswered points, Brown said that their first half showing, which saw them trailing 10-7 at the break, left much to be desired.

“I actually didn’t think we executed too well in the first half. We have shown patches of good rugby this year, but I don’t think we’ve put (a full) 80 minutes together yet. So my goal is to get us to perform for 80 minutes,” explained Brown in Durban on Monday.

“That is for us to execute all the opportunities that we are producing and really try and put teams away. So even though our last game against the All Blacks was good, our first half was still riddled with errors and we just have to be better in those situations.”

Looking ahead to the game against Los Pumas, Brown cautioned the Boks about being overconfident after the All Blacks’ drubbing, especially against a vastly improved Argentinean team brimming with confidence, having beaten New Zealand and Australia in the competition this year.

Different team

“Obviously it was a good performance against the All Blacks, but Argentina are a different team. They are playing pretty good rugby and they’ve already beaten the All Blacks and Australia (this year),” explained Brown.

“The message to our guys has been if we don’t prepare as well as we can, and pitch up and be as physical and dominant as possible, we are going to be put under pressure. So getting our game right is the major goal for us this week.”

This year’s Rugby Championship is arguably the most competitive in the competition’s history and is on a knife’s edge heading into the final two games.

The Wallabies sit top of the log on 11 points, followed by the Boks and All Blacks on 10, separated by points difference, and Argentina on nine.

Bonus points could end up proving the difference in who lifts the cup this year, with Australia in the driver’s seat as two bonus point wins against New Zealand would secure them the title.

But that is far easier said than done despite their strong recent form, as the All Blacks have won their last nine straight games against the Wallabies going all the way back to 2020.