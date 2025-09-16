Selection headache: Who does Rassie pick for Argentina Tests?

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has a few big selection decisions to make in the coming days, as the Rugby Championship winds up.

While Rassie Erasmus was quick to point out he has a squad of 40-odd players and they all serve a purpose and have a role to play, he will be wondering about his best-23 ahead of the next two matches in this year’s Rugby Championship, against Argentina, in Durban and London respectively.

Erasmus would no doubt have spent a good deal of time over the last few days mulling over his young stars, and new combinations, who helped the Boks record a 43-10 win against the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.

And, if he was uncertain before the Test about who his best players were to back over the next few years building towards the 2027 World Cup, he must now be more confused than ever.

Who to back now?

And these selection posers are already a big talking point ahead of next Saturday’s Test against Argentina in Durban and the week after against the same team at Twickenham in London. The winner of this year’s Rugby Championship could be decided then.

Does Erasmus back the same group that did so well in Wellington or does he mix-and-match as he has done so often this season?

Injury concerns to Lood de Jager, Aphelele Fassi and Cheslin Kolbe could force the coach’s hand, while the status of Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe, who missed the trip to New Zealand because of injury, is to be determined.

But the performances of Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie in the midfield will make Erasmus ponder whether Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are still his first-choice pairing. Ethan Hooker, too, showed he is ready to play more Test rugby, but at which player’s expense?

André Esterhuizen also came off the bench and delivered a performance that would have earned him a good number of right ticks behind his name.

Forwards more settled

Flyhalf Handré Pollard was called on to help save the Boks’ season after the hiding they took at Ellis Park, against the Wallabies, and he delivered in Cape Town, but the Boks are more threatening with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok at flyhalf.

And who really is the best scrumhalf to start for the Boks, and who’s best to be used from off the bench?

Things are more clear up front now that Jasper Wiese is back at No 8 and Siya Kolisi at openside, but there are still questions around the best lock pairing while Malcolm Marx has still not hit his best form.

Much also depends on the kind of game the Boks choose to play — more ball-in-hand running rugby or slightly more conservative.

Erasmus has plenty to occupy his mind in the coming days.

The coach is set to announce his squad for the Argentina Tests and give an update on the injury situation.

The Boks face Argentina next in the Rugby Championship in Durban next Saturday, with kick-off at 5.05pm.