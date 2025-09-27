‘He’s always been part of the plan’: Stick backs Van Staden as hooker cover

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said Marco van Staden has been the back-up hooker in the team’s setup for years, and he is excited to see how he performs if handed the rare opportunity against Argentina today.

Loosehead prop Ox Nche picked up a late injury, forcing coach Rassie Erasmus into last-minute changes for the Springboks’ Rugby Championship fifth-round clash with Argentina at Kings Park in Durban at 17:10.

Boan Venter, who has just four caps to his name, moves from the bench to the starting XV to replace Nche.

Van Staden, normally a loose forward, serves as hooker cover while Jan-Hendrik Wessels serves as back-up for loosehead prop.

It is an interesting choice with specialist hookers Marnus van der Merwe and Bongi Mbonambi still in the greater squad. However, the latter is returning from an illness in his family.

Going back to 2023

Stick said he didn’t believe the Springboks would be disrupted by the absence of world cup winner Nche, or the late reshuffle among the cover players.

“If you look at who’s replacing him, Boan, he’s been with us throughout the season,” Stick said. “Every time he gets an opportunity, he grabs it with both hands. He is one player I am excited to get another opportunity.”

Stick reminded media that Van Staden had been identified as hooker cover at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, along with fellow loose forward Deon Fourie.

“He trains now and then with [Bok scrum coach] Daan Human and [forwards coach] Deon Davids – lineouts and all that stuff.

“He’s always been part of the plan. He’s a tough guy. It sounds like a joke when I talk about Afrikaans guys and biltong, but Marco is tough. When he is in the scrums, he adds value. And he is massive around the park.”

Van Staden’s value greater in general play

Stick said people often focus on a hooker’s performance in the lineout, but they may only get one or two throws when coming on from the bench.

“I am more excited about Marco will bring when he is on the field. That is where I feel he adds more value around the park.

“Regarding Jan-Hendrik Wessels as cover for one and two, it’s something that has been part of the plan. Or maybe when we’ve had injuries, we knew Jan-Hendrik is good enough to help us in that position also.”

Ox Nche could be back next week

While the Springboks have not divulged the nature of Nche’s injury niggle yet, Stick said he had picked it up during the record 43-10 win against the All Blacks in Wellington.

“We are not 100% sure so we don’t want to push things. That’s why we thought to pull him out. Hopefully next week he will be fully recovered. But he is not far from being 100% fit.”

This article was first published by The Citizen.

